This Sounds Fishy: Cobb Kids Fishing Rodeo Offers Adventure, Learning, Prizes

Young anglers and those who want to try their hand at fishing are invited to join the Cobb County Parks Kids Fishing Rodeo events upcoming in July at county parks.

The event, held on four consecutive Saturdays in July, is open to kids ages three to 16. Registration and a $5 entry fee is required for Cobb County residents. Registration is $7.50 for non-Cobb residents.

The Cobb County Parks kids fishing rodeo is held on four consecutive Saturdays in July. Registration is required. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Kids should bring their own gear and bait, along with other supplies such as drinking water, sunscreen, hats and caps and other.

Beyond great fun and enjoying the outdoors at Cobb County parks, trophies will be awarded for the five biggest fish overall. Under the supervision of parents or family members, participating kids can fish from the banks, piers and docks at the parks.

Dates and locations for the events are:

July 9th, 2022, Hyde Park Farm Park, 726 Hyde Rd. Marietta, GA 30068, 9:00am-11:00am

726 Hyde Rd. Marietta, GA 30068, 9:00am-11:00am July 16th, 2022, Lost Mountain Park , 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127, 9:00am-11:00am

, 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127, 9:00am-11:00am July 23rd, 2022, Ebenezer Downs Park , 4057 Ebenezer Rd. Marietta, GA 30066, 9:00am-11:00am

, 4057 Ebenezer Rd. Marietta, GA 30066, 9:00am-11:00am July 30th, 2022, Furr Family Park, 4570 Old Westside Rd. Powder Springs, 30127, 9:00am-11:00am

The fishing rodeo also offers an excellent opportunity to explore and enjoy Cobb County parks, many of which offer playground, picnic, sports and other recreational opportunities and activities.

In addition to fishing, kids and their families can enjoy Cobb County parks during fishing rodeo days. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

