Love Your Utah State Parks Photos? Share Them In This National State Parks Photo Contest

With mountains, deserts, historic sites and more, Utah state parks are renowned for their beauty. When you share your best photos from Utah state parks, you can win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Enter photos from Dead Horse Point or any of Utah's other state parks before 11:59 pm on July 15 for an opportunity to win. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Whether you have great shots of Antelope Island, Coral Pink Sand Dunes, Dead Horse Point or any of Utah's other state parks, you can enter them before 11:59 pm on July 15 for an opportunity to win one of the 2022 prizes. Photographs must have been taken between May 15, 2020 and July 15, 2022, and represent one of five categories:

Camping

Wildlife

Friends and Family

Scenic and Seasons

Activities

Photos must be originals, taken by and with all rights owned by the entrant, and submitted in JPEG format. There's a limit of 40 photos per individual entrant, so there's lots of opportunities for all of your best, creative outdoor shots. The full set of rules is available online .

Along with other information, the online entry form requires identification of the state and park location, plus a description of the photo.

Prior grand prize winning photos and other entries can be viewed at the America's State Parks website .

