Wanted: Your Best Georgia State Parks Photos for National Contest

Georgia has some of America's most scenic state parks, according to a number of national ratings. And you can enter your best Georgia State Parks photos for an opportunity to win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Enter your best photos from Georgia's state parks in the 2022 America's State Parks photo contest. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Whether you have great shots of Amicalola Falls, Cloudland Canyon, FD Roosevelt, Stephen Foster, Tallulah Gorge or any of Georgia's other state parks, you can enter them before 11:59 pm on July 15 for an opportunity to win one of the 2022 prizes. Photographs must have been taken between May 15, 2020 and July 15, 2022, and represent one of five categories:

Camping

Wildlife

Friends and Family

Scenic and Seasons

Activities

Photos must be originals, taken by and with all rights owned by the entrant, and submitted in JPEG format. There's a limit of 40 photos per individual entrant, so there's lots of opportunities for all of your best, creative outdoor shots. The full set of rules is available online.

Photo categories include Camping, Wildlife, Friends and Family, Scenic and Seasons, and Activies. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Along with other information, the online entry form requires identification of the state and park location, plus a description of the photo.

Prior grand prize winning photos and other entries can be viewed at the America's State Parks website.

