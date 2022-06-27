Baton Rouge, LA

Southern Pearl Is a Jewel in the Baton Rouge Culinary Tiara

DeanLand

With an outstanding history of legendary local restaurants stretching back for decades, who would think that an out-of-town entry would crack our list of culinary favorites in Baton Rouge? We came of age when names like Ralph and Kacoos, Mike and Tony's, Jack Sabin's, Jake Staples and the original Phil's Oyster Bar dominated the who's who in the Capitol City restaurant scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6UrZ_0gNg9mRs00
The Southern Pearl oyster bar invites visitors to order a cold one and suck down a dozen raw, all while listening to zydeco.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

So when the Mississippi-based Half Shell Oyster House opened the Southern Pearl Oyster House in 2019, we yawned with excitement over the news, but made a mental note to try it on a slow day. Then the world went crazy in 2020, as COVID closed everything, restaurants included.

With our dining comfort nearly back to normal, we finally visited Southern Pearl for a weekday summer late lunch -- and now we're sorry we waited so long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q0ca_0gNg9mRs00
The smoky bacon shrimp and grits delivered on every promise, with soft smooth grits surrounded by shrimp and bacon.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Right off, we'll say we didn't have oysters, as we still (generally) follow that old-timer's advice about avoiding the tasty crustaceans in months that don't have an "R." (Although, out of desperation, we have occasionally pronounced the eighth month of the year as AuRgust.) Our hungry group chose three lunch specials: Smoky Bacon Shrimp and Grits, Seafood Pot Pie, and a classic fried shrimp plate.

The shrimp and grits delivered on every promise: soft, smooth grits swimming in a smoky cream sauce, surrounded by plentiful shrimp and lots of bacon. We recommend you ask for a spoon to be sure you get every last bit of this tasty dish.

The pot pie was topped with a flat buttermilk crust, covering a steaming bowl of pot pie filling accompanied by shrimp, crawfish and crab meat. We would love to return on a cold November day to fully appreciate the hot and filling dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjmvo_0gNg9mRs00
The seafood pot pie is topped with a flaky buttermilk crust, with a steaming bowl of crab, shrimp and crawfish hidden beneath.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The fried shrimp lunch plate featured approximately 10 large shrimp, fried in a golden brown cornmeal-based batter.

We skipped dessert, largely because the sweet potato creme brulee side dish was an adequate sweet substitute.

At its heart, Southern Pearl is a classic New Orleans-style oyster house. The central bar invites patrons to enjoy a cool beverage while sucking down on a tasty dozen raw, all accompanied by a soundtrack of classic Louisiana music from Professor Longhair, Buckwheat Zydeco, Trumpet Mafia and lots of others.

Long story short: we'll be back, and recommend you stop in for a try if you haven't already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeNiR_0gNg9mRs00
The interior of Southern Pearl features the classic look of a backstreet New Orleans haunt.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, road trips and outings. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments. And please SHARE THIS STORY if you think others may enjoy it.

More Popular NewsBreak Posts

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

The Great Hall at Chicago's Union Station

Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

JFK Inspired This Presidential Road Trip

All Newsbreak Posts by DeanLand

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# dining# cajun cuisine# oysters# seafood

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
2337 followers

More from DeanLand

Kennesaw, GA

Have You Checked Out Kennesaw Mountain's Backside Trails?

Thousands of people hike or walk up the main trails to Kennesaw Mountain each week for the exercise and the views from the summit. But have you checked out Kemo's backside, a shapely, well-rounded, and beautiful natural attraction often unseen and unappreciated by those drawn to KeMo’s more recognizable and oft-visited full-frontal approach?

Read full story
Springfield, IL

Lincoln's Likeness Greets You Everywhere in Springfield, IL -- Even Outside of Subway

Young and old, the likeness of Abraham Lincoln is everywhere in Springfield, IL.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. Departing the Gateway Arch and St. Louis and heading for Chicago, we faced the drive across flat farmland with dread. Then we realized our oldest daughter had made this drive many times. So we called and inquired about potential stops along the way. Her empathetic and informed response: “Well, duh, you could stop in Springfield – home of Abraham Lincoln!”

Read full story
Georgia State

Shy Salamander Is on the Most Wanted List by Georgia Wildlife Authorities

Attention Georgia outdoors lovers: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks that you be on the lookout for Cryptobranchus Alleganiensis, AKA, grampus, water dog, snot ottter and Georgia hellbender, a shy long-tailed salamander which poses absolutely no harm to you or the public. The subjects were most recently seen in cold, fast-flowing streams in North Georgia, and may be hiding under rocks.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Minor Basilica Near Cincinnati Boasts Major Architectural and Religious Features

For nearly 20 years, we drove Interstate 75 through Cincinnati, OH, and Covington, KY, often commenting on the numerous church steeples in this historically German and Catholic area. But it wasn't until we used a travel app that we discovered St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption and made a special stop to explore this religious and architectural wonder.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

What's in Your Shakin' Playlist for a Georgia Earthquake?

Northeast Georgia has experienced three measurable earthquakes over the past several days, according to the US Geological Survey. And while none resulted in any significant damage, these are reminders that no matter where you live, you just might feel the earth move under your feet.

Read full story
3 comments
Pacific City, OR

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Want Pesky, Noisy Geese to Get the Flock Away from Your Neighborhood? Georgia DNR Offers Helpful Tips

If your yard, neighborhood or local park is filled with a gaggle of Canadian geese leaving lots of feathers and more, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers some helpful tips, and they start with patience.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Fun Pontoon Boat Rental Provided Hot Weather Relief and a Hassle-Free Outing

We all look forward to summer, but when the stifling hot weather combines with high humidity, it may drain the enthusiasm for summer right out of you. Faced with that reality, we rented a pontoon boat and enjoyed a refreshing day on the water with virtually no hassles.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Ready for Takeoff: Juvenile Ospreys at Lake Allatoona Will Start Earning Their Wings Soon

Ready for takeoff: the young ospreys at Georgia's Lake Allatoona. With more than a dozen man-made nesting platforms and other natural sites, it's not unusual to see ospreys soaring high above Lake Allatoona. The impressive large birds have a wingspan of over five feet. Due to their size and white heads, they often are confused with the larger bald eagle.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Seoul Food Serves Up Yummy Korean Street Eats

If you're looking for a quick bite of tasty, authentic Korean street food, Kennesaw's Seoul Food should be a programmed location in your GPS. We stopped in during a weekday lunchtime, and enjoyed tasty dishes with quick service, and all at very reasonable prices. Plus, if you're a KSU student, they offer student discounts, if you ask.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Marietta Locals Disagree With National App Rankings of Top Restaurants Near Downtown

If you're relying on the ratings of a national travel app to find the best restaurants near Downtown Marietta, you're missing several top-rated favorites as selected by locals.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Five Favorite Wildlife Watching Locations near Atlanta and NW Georgia

June is Great Outdoors Month, and interest in wildlife watching continues to climb according to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Read full story
Georgia State

Where to Find the Best Dam Views at Lake Allatoona

With nearly 300 miles of shoreline, Lake Allatoona offers a treasure trove of secluded coves, mountainside vistas and waterfront views year round. But the best dam views at the lake are located within a small area on the lake's western shores where the waters of the Etowah River flow back into its natural valley on its long, winding journey to the Gulf of Mexico.

Read full story
4 comments
Augusta, GA

How to Get Tickets to the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament -- Without Outrageous Surcharges

The annual Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA, is one of the perennial hottest tickets in all of sports. Avid Golf fans often pay thousands of dollars to gain entry to this iconic golf tournament -- if they can get tickets at all.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Seven Suggestions for Observing "Get Outdoors Month" In NW Georgia and Atlanta

June is designated Great Outdoors Month by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. If you're in the Greater Atlanta Area or NW Georgia and looking for an easy, close-in location to join in the outdoor activities, here are a few ideas for outdoor family outings within an hour of the I-285 perimeter (which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising):

Read full story
Marietta, NY

Marietta's Antique Fire Wagon May Be One of Only Five Remaining from 1870s

Just a short walk from Marietta’s historic square and tucked away inside Fire Station No. 1, the Marietta Fire Museum holds a treasure trove of artifacts. That includes a 1870s vintage Silsby Steamer fire fighting wagon, purchased by the City of Marietta in 1879 and which remained in service through 1921.

Read full story
1 comments
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy Breathtaking Views from a Picturesque Peak Park at NW Georgia's Cooper's Furnace

Once, the Etowah River flowed freely between Cartersville's Pine Mountain and Vineyard Mountain. Today, atop a towering bluff high above the river bed, a picturesque panorama awaits those who hike the trails at Cooper's Furnace.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy