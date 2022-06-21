What's in Your Shakin' Playlist for a Georgia Earthquake?

DeanLand

Northeast Georgia has experienced three measurable earthquakes over the past several days, according to the US Geological Survey. And while none resulted in any significant damage, these are reminders that no matter where you live, you just might feel the earth move under your feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015WPl_0gGivKBa00
Three Georgia earthquakes may have you on edge. What songs would you put on a playlist to stop your shaking?Graphic: DeanLand

If you're feeling a little anxious about this possibility, maybe you can distract yourself with a music playlist to make you feel more relaxed about a little shaking. What songs would you put on a list of top songs with the word shake in the title?

Well, in 2019, Ranker.com published a poll asking that question. The poll attracted only 500 voters, was not scientific nor comprehensive and likely not at all representative. Before you react, we're just reporting the rankings from that Ranker.com list, and not agreeing with them.

Frankly, after three Georgia earthquakes, we'd love your suggestions for the best all-time "shake" song in the comments. Our personal top 10 list would definitely include the Georgia Satellite's version of "Hippy Hippy Shake" and the Ray Charles version of "Shake a Tail Feather." So, please, leave your favorite "shake" tunes in the comments.

Following is the Ranker.com top 10, starting at No.1:

  • Shake a Little Nervous, Ric Ocasek. From a now-rare solo Ocasek album, it's frankly hard to believe this was listed in the top spot given the songs that follow and others left off the list.
  • Shake It Up, The Cars. OK, perhaps there was a conspiracy by Ric Ocasek fans to influence this Released in 1981 on an album by the same name, the song reached the #9 spot on the US Billboard charts.
  • Shakin', Eddie Money. Released in 1982 on the album, "No Control," this song co-written by Money reached #63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
  • Shake It Off, Mariah Carey. In it's original release, the song ranked #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in its seventh week, behind only another Mariah Carey hit, "We Belong Together." It was rereleased as a remix featuring Jay Z and Young Jeezy with Carey.
  • Shake, The Animals. Both Sam Cooke and Otis Redding had hit recordings of this song.
  • Shake Your Booty, KC and the Sunshine Band. In the summer of 1976, this song steadily climbed from #79 to spend four weeks in the #1 position in the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.
  • Shake Your Money Maker, Various. Ranker's list features a version by Fleetwood Mac. But more well-known versions were performed by legendary bluesman Elmore James, guitar god Eric Clapton, the band Black Crowes and many more. There's also a similarly-named-but-very-different version by Ludacris and Pharrell.
  • Shake the Tree, INXS. The ninth song on the band's final album featuring original lead singer Michael Hutchence. Never released as a single, who knows how this made the list unless it was ranked by obscurity. C'mon people!
  • Shake a Leg, Various. Ranker's listing includes the AC/DC song by this name. Blues guitarist and pianist Smokey Hogg released a same-titled song in the 1950s. Another song by the same name was released by the R&B and funk group, The Gap Band.
  • Shake Rattle and Roll, various. Big Joe Turner released the jump blues version of this classic in February 1954, and reached #1 on the R&B charts. Then, along came Bill Haley and his Comets with an a rock and roll version released in August 1954, spending 27 weeks in the Top 40. Other notable versions were released by Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry

What's Your Earthquake Shake List?

We think our readers can give us a much better list. What songs would you put in the list of best songs with the word shake in the title. We'll extend that to alternate versions of shake, like past tense shook and adjective shaky.

Leave your suggestions in comments. And please share this with other earthquake-nervous or music-aware Georgians so we can get their take, too. Oh, and please, no profanity or buzz-kill comments as this should be good, clean PG-rated family fun.

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

