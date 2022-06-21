Pacific City, OR

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

DeanLand

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNxRm_0gGPqYTC00
Flying over Sand Dunes at 50 mph was one of our Oregon Coast highlightsPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We've done a video for Newsbreak about this adventure. Among our favorite stops were:

Oregon Dunes. A preserved area of dunes perfect for a morning walk, donning our jackets and followed the designated trails through the dunes. Strolling near the Pacific, we saw some sea creatures as waves crashed ashore.

Sand Dunes Frontier. This stop featured group, solo or escorted rides in a variety of vehicles. We let our teenager chose our ride -- a hopped-up dune buggy with a professional driver. Our speeds reached 50 mph, literally flying over the tops of dunes, and collecting sand in our every nook and cranny.

Thor’s Well. Among the many natural wonders along the drive, Thor’s Well erupts in tall geysers when waves force water through hidden sea caves. This is best visited at higher tides.

Cape Kiwanda beach. On a sunset walk, we gazed at colorful views of the Chief Kiwanda haystack rock and its impressive arch. This is home to the Pacific dory fishing fleet. We watched as fishermen navigated these flat-bottomed wooden fishing boats through the crashing surf and right up on to the sandy beach.

For more details, photos, video and descriptions, check out our video on Newsbreak.

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and other outings. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta

All Newsbreak Posts by DeanLand

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oregon# Pacific Coast# Vacation# Family Fun# Road Trip

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
2121 followers

More from DeanLand

Springfield, IL

You'll Find Abraham Lincoln's Story -- and His Exhausted Likeness -- Everywhere in Springfield, IL

Departing the Gateway Arch and St. Louis and heading for Chicago, we faced the drive across flat farmland with dread. Then we realized our oldest daughter had made this drive many times. So we called and inquired about potential stops along the way. Her empathetic and informed response: “Well, duh, you could stop in Springfield – home of Abraham Lincoln!”

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

This Minor Basilica Near Cincinnati Boasts Major Architectural and Religious Features

For nearly 20 years, we drove Interstate 75 through Cincinnati, OH, and Covington, KY, often commenting on the numerous church steeples in this historically German and Catholic area. But it wasn't until we used a travel app that we discovered St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption and made a special stop to explore this religious and architectural wonder.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

What's in Your Shakin' Playlist for a Georgia Earthquake?

Northeast Georgia has experienced three measurable earthquakes over the past several days, according to the US Geological Survey. And while none resulted in any significant damage, these are reminders that no matter where you live, you just might feel the earth move under your feet.

Read full story
Georgia State

Want Pesky, Noisy Geese to Get the Flock Away from Your Neighborhood? Georgia DNR Offers Helpful Tips

If your yard, neighborhood or local park is filled with a gaggle of Canadian geese leaving lots of feathers and more, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers some helpful tips, and they start with patience.

Read full story
19 comments
Georgia State

Fun Pontoon Boat Rental Provided Hot Weather Relief and a Hassle-Free Outing

We all look forward to summer, but when the stifling hot weather combines with high humidity, it may drain the enthusiasm for summer right out of you. Faced with that reality, we rented a pontoon boat and enjoyed a refreshing day on the water with virtually no hassles.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Ready for Takeoff: Juvenile Ospreys at Lake Allatoona Will Start Earning Their Wings Soon

Ready for takeoff: the young ospreys at Georgia's Lake Allatoona. With more than a dozen man-made nesting platforms and other natural sites, it's not unusual to see ospreys soaring high above Lake Allatoona. The impressive large birds have a wingspan of over five feet. Due to their size and white heads, they often are confused with the larger bald eagle.

Read full story

Kennesaw's Seoul Food Serves Up Yummy Korean Street Eats

If you're looking for a quick bite of tasty, authentic Korean street food, Kennesaw's Seoul Food should be a programmed location in your GPS. We stopped in during a weekday lunchtime, and enjoyed tasty dishes with quick service, and all at very reasonable prices. Plus, if you're a KSU student, they offer student discounts, if you ask.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Marietta Locals Disagree With National App Rankings of Top Restaurants Near Downtown

If you're relying on the ratings of a national travel app to find the best restaurants near Downtown Marietta, you're missing several top-rated favorites as selected by locals.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Five Favorite Wildlife Watching Locations near Atlanta and NW Georgia

June is Great Outdoors Month, and interest in wildlife watching continues to climb according to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Read full story
Georgia State

Where to Find the Best Dam Views at Lake Allatoona

With nearly 300 miles of shoreline, Lake Allatoona offers a treasure trove of secluded coves, mountainside vistas and waterfront views year round. But the best dam views at the lake are located within a small area on the lake's western shores where the waters of the Etowah River flow back into its natural valley on its long, winding journey to the Gulf of Mexico.

Read full story
4 comments
Augusta, GA

How to Get Tickets to the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament -- Without Outrageous Surcharges

The annual Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA, is one of the perennial hottest tickets in all of sports. Avid Golf fans often pay thousands of dollars to gain entry to this iconic golf tournament -- if they can get tickets at all.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Seven Suggestions for Observing "Get Outdoors Month" In NW Georgia and Atlanta

June is designated Great Outdoors Month by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. If you're in the Greater Atlanta Area or NW Georgia and looking for an easy, close-in location to join in the outdoor activities, here are a few ideas for outdoor family outings within an hour of the I-285 perimeter (which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising):

Read full story
Marietta, NY

Marietta's Antique Fire Wagon May Be One of Only Five Remaining from 1870s

Just a short walk from Marietta’s historic square and tucked away inside Fire Station No. 1, the Marietta Fire Museum holds a treasure trove of artifacts. That includes a 1870s vintage Silsby Steamer fire fighting wagon, purchased by the City of Marietta in 1879 and which remained in service through 1921.

Read full story
1 comments
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy Breathtaking Views from a Picturesque Peak Park at NW Georgia's Cooper's Furnace

Once, the Etowah River flowed freely between Cartersville's Pine Mountain and Vineyard Mountain. Today, atop a towering bluff high above the river bed, a picturesque panorama awaits those who hike the trails at Cooper's Furnace.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.

Read full story
9 comments
Marietta, GA

Gibney's Tavern Now Open at The Avenue West Cobb

If you have a hankering for classic American tavern fare, head to The Avenue West Cobb and its newest restaurant, Gibney's Tavern. Gibney's Tavern is now open at The Avenue West Cobb, serving dinner nightly.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Shaded Marietta History Trail Perfect for Sunny Summer Day Hikes

When the temperature and humidity meet at 85 and above, it's difficult to motivate yourself for a summer hike. That's when we seek shaded paths that keep the summer sun away while allowing us to continue with our hiking plans.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Walking In Woodstock Is Wonderful Any Day of the Week

Somedays, no matter how much you might want or need to, it’s just impossible to get out to the mountains, forest or even a park for a hike through nature. On those days, we try walking our neighborhood or enjoying one our favorite urban trails to put in a few miles.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy