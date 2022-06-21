This Minor Basilica Near Cincinnati Boasts Major Architectural and Religious Features

For nearly 20 years, we drove Interstate 75 through Cincinnati, OH, and Covington, KY, often commenting on the numerous church steeples in this historically German and Catholic area. But it wasn't until we used a travel app that we discovered St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption and made a special stop to explore this religious and architectural wonder.

The facade of St. Mary's Basilica in Covington, KY, was modeled after Notre Dame of Paris, but the two towers were never completed. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Featuring classic Gothic architecture and a façade modeled after Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, planning for St. Mary's began as early as 1855. Actual construction began in 1894 after construction plans and fundraising were sufficient for work to commence. According to published church documents, the first phase was completed in 1901 and the church was dedicated without the facade. Construction began again in 1908 on the exterior, featuring a 26-foot diameter rose stained glass window. Work was "completed" on the exterior in 1910, but without the two 52-foot towers originally envisioned.

The large stained glass window dedicated to Mary, was created by Mayer and Company of Munich, Germany, and installed in 1911. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Today, the Basilica is reported to have one of the largest handmade stained glass windows in the world, according to the Cathedral Legacy Society. The 67 foot by 24 foot fixture is located in the North Transept depicting the Coronation of Mary after her Assumption. Created in Munich, Germany, the window was installed in 1911. It was fully restored in 2001, according to published church history.

Entering the Basilica from the west below the rose window, one of the church's three pipe organs towers above. Walking forward, the Baptistry is laid into the floor, with an upper carved from one piece of Chiampa Pearla marble.

Framed by huge columns, the main nave soars to 85 feet above the church's marble and hand-carved wood altar. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

At the far side, framed by huge columns along the main aisle, the impressive nave rises to a soaring 85 feet, featuring a carved wood pulpit and baldachin, plus a variety of marble.

Other notable religious and architectural features include:

Mosaic stations. Formed of tiny porcelain ceramic tiles and mother of pearl, the 14 stations portray Christ's passion and death.

Formed of tiny porcelain ceramic tiles and mother of pearl, the 14 stations portray Christ's passion and death. Stained glass windows. In addition to the large stained glass window in the North Transept, the church features 82 stained glass windows portraying the life of Christ and honoring apostles, saints and church figures.

In addition to the large stained glass window in the North Transept, the church features 82 stained glass windows portraying the life of Christ and honoring apostles, saints and church figures. Gargoyles and chimera. Along the ornate upper colonnade, 32 gargolyes help to divert rainwater away from the cathedral. Another 26 chimeras help to guard the church and community from evil spirits.

Our weekday visit lasted over two hours as we paused to reflect on the exquisite design and pray at several stations. We easily could have spent more time exploring the vast interior and exterior surroundings. The church generally is open for visitation Monday-Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm, but may be closed without notice due to special liturgies.

