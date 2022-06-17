Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Seoul Food Serves Up Yummy Korean Street Eats

DeanLand

If you're looking for a quick bite of tasty, authentic Korean street food, Kennesaw's Seoul Food should be a programmed location in your GPS.

We stopped in during a weekday lunchtime, and enjoyed tasty dishes with quick service, and all at very reasonable prices. Plus, if you're a KSU student, they offer student discounts, if you ask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjsOb_0gDwMliP00
Kennesaw's Seoul Food offers a variety of tasty Korean street foods and combos, all optimized for take-out, delivery and quick servicePhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Like many Korean food outlets, Seoul Food offers us main dishes where you select a base starch item, then select a protein and then add sides if you wish. Base choices at Seoul Food include white or fried rice, noodles or fries. There's a wide range of beef, chicken and tofu protein choices, with various levels of spice and heat.

We took the simple route and ordered the Heart and Seoul Bimbimbap, featuring 11 different ingredients topped by a fried egg and meant to be stirred together then eaten in flavorful mixed bites. We selected teriyaki chicken to accompany our rice, spicy radish salad, spinach, mushrooms, carrots, kimchi, gochujang sauce, scallions and sesame seeds -- and of course topped with that fried egg. We were mildly disappointed that our egg yolk was fully cooked, so we didn't enjoy the tasty pleasure that a yellow yolk creaminess adds to this classic Korean dish. But we quickly moved past that when each bite delivered on great flavors and textures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E21kX_0gDwMliP00
The delectable Heart and Seoul BimBimBap features 11 flavor-filled ingredients, meant to be mixed for incredible bites.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Since two of us were sharing, we added a side of Tteokbokki on a Stick. The seasoned rice cakes are lightly fried, then topped with a sweet soy garlic sauce that features just a hint of spicy heat. Seven of these served on a skewer was a perfect accompaniment for our main course.

Seoul Food is optimized for take-out, drive through and delivery options, though we chose to eat inside the small dining room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1IKk_0gDwMliP00
The Tteokbokki on a Stick is a great side, featuring rice cakes with a sweet garlic sauce served on a skewer.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Like many restaurants, we noted that the menu had been limited, likely due to supply problems. And as evidenced by the hand-written notes on the take-out menus, inflation has resulted in some price increases. Still, sharing a main course and side, two of us had a filling lunch for less than $20.

Now that we know about this place, we'll be back. And we're eager to try its sister locations, KPOP Korean BBQ in Woodstock, and Thrill Korean Steak and BBQ in Sandy Springs.

