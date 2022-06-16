Marietta Locals Disagree With National App Rankings of Top Restaurants Near Downtown

If you're relying on the ratings of a national travel app to find the best restaurants near Downtown Marietta, you're missing several top-rated favorites as selected by locals.
While travelers often depend on websites, apps and crowdsourcing recommendations for making decisions about the places they visit, locals often have different opinions about what's best in their home areas. And that's certainly the case in Marietta, where a poll of local residents lists a very different set of top restaurants for this Cobb County city.
If you use the national app Trip Advisor, following are the Top 5 restaurants near downtown Marietta, from the app’s May 2022 listings. The numerical ranking is from TripAdvisor.com; comments are from the author.
- Kiosco, a Columbian restaurant known for its authentic flavors, intimate setting and friendly staff.
- Taqueria Tsunami, uniquely blending Asian flavors with South-of-the-Border fare on the square in Marietta.
- Thaicoon, authentic Thai and Japanese, including fresh sushi in a comfortable setting.
- Stockyard Burgers, smoked ribs, steaks and more, plus creative Black Angus burgers, with a craft bar, too.
- Marietta Pizza Company, with thin and thick crust whole pies or slices, plus other Italian favorites.
Now, there’s no argument about the quality offerings from those Marietta establishments. But local Cobb County residents actually voted these following downtown restaurants -- excluded from that national ranking -- to the top of the 2022 “Best of Cobb County” poll:
- The Marietta Local, a breakfast and lunch Southern restaurant, famous for outstanding fried chicken.
- Piastra Restaurant, featuring made-from-scratch Italian dishes with many ingredients sourced from local Georgia farms.
- Spring, a dinner-only, fine dining establishment tucked away from the square, pre-Covid diners often booked weeks or months in advance to get a weekend reservation.
That “Best of Cobb County” poll is sponsored by Cobb Life Magazine, a publication of the Marietta Daily Journal. The full list of “Best of” listings for 2022 and prior years is available at the Cobb Life Magazine website.
Which rankings are right? The best answer is to find out for yourself. So, get out there and sample your local Marietta restaurants to compare. Then leave your comments -- along with a like or share -- here.
