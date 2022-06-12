Augusta, GA

How to Get Tickets to the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament -- Without Outrageous Surcharges

DeanLand

The annual Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA, is one of the perennial hottest tickets in all of sports. Avid Golf fans often pay thousands of dollars to gain entry to this iconic golf tournament -- if they can get tickets at all.

But tickets are available to the general public, and they can be purchased for the $140 face value -- and even less for the Monday to Wednesday practice rounds. You'll need to act quickly, as the deadline for the 2023 tournament ticket application is June 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP3lf_0g7pzouB00
There's a simply application process to get surcharge-free tickets to the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament.Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Here's the catch. There's an application process, then a lottery, so tickets aren't guaranteed. But lucky winners can get up to four practice round tickets or two tickets to the tournament when selected. And the application process is free, so there's no risk for entering this sports-spectacular open sweepstakes.

The online ticket application process is simple, but you will have to give up some personal information to participate. First, you'll need to set up an account at tickets.masters.com. That will require some basic personal information like name, address, phone number and the last four digits of your social security number. If you've applied in previous years, you'll need to reverify your account information.

Once your account is established, you determine which tickets you want to request. Practice rounds are Monday through Wednesday, and you can request up to four tickets for each practice round. There's a limit of two tickets per tournament day, Thursday through Sunday. You can request the maximum number for each day.

After submitting selections, you'll get a confirmation page, where you'll also be asked to verify some terms and conditions of the ticket application.

And that's it! Now you're in the running for those Masters Tickets. You can even return to the Masters site and change or update your request until the application deadline. The drawing is held in July, and ticket notifications go out by e-mail then, giving lucky ticket holders plenty of time to make plans.

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com.

