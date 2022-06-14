Atlanta, GA

Five Favorite Wildlife Watching Locations near Atlanta and NW Georgia

DeanLand

June is Great Outdoors Month, and interest in wildlife watching continues to climb according to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.

More than 86 million US residents participated in at least one type of wildlife-watching activity, including observing, feeding, or photographing fish and other wildlife in the United States, states the most recent survey published by the group. While wildlife watching opportunities vary greatly based on season, location, personal interests and access, its possible for virtually every Atlanta and NW Georgia resident to participate in some type of wildlife observation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5n5D_0g5ZiK6000
With a little patience and stealth, its easy to spot a variety of wildlife. We frequently see deer at Kennesaw Mountain.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Here are five favorite wildlife watching location ideas near the greater Atlanta area (which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising):

Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. The 21 locations of the Chattahoochee NRA offer prime riverside and wooded locations near Atlanta for wildlife watching, including waterfowl like geese and ducks, forest dwellers including . As many as 198 bird species and more than 40 mammal species are known to exist in the park, according to a 2022 environmental assessment published by the National Park Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khMnl_0g5ZiK6000
Riverside trails and vistas at Chattahoochee National Recreation Area -- or lakes in local parks -- are excellent for watching waterfowl.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Georgia State Parks. There are six Georgia State Parks within an easy one hour drive of the Greater Atlanta Area. Wildlife including a variety of native birds and mammals are present at all of the parks, including around the lakesides at Stone Mountain. Nearby Panola Mountain is a 100-acre granite outcrop similar to Stone Mountain, but smaller and much more pristine. Visitors can make reservations for ranger-led hikes that teach about both plants and animals found in this unique, pristine ecosystem. The extensive lake front at Red Top Mountain State Park and Allatoona Battlefield Park are great for observing ospreys, other birds, and forest mammals.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. While its rare to encounter forest mammals on the highly-trafficked main trails, many hawks and other birds reside on the mountaintop. Along the more remote Brumby Camp Loop, Noses Creek Trails and the trails of the southern section, we often spot deer in the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmiM1_0g5ZiK6000
Keep your eyes open for stunning hawks at the summit of heavily-trafficked Kennesaw MountainPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Botanical Gardens. These lush gardens are often home to smaller mammals like squirrels, rabbits, chimp munks and other ground-dwelling mammals. We visit Butterfly Exhibit at Kennesaw's Smith-Gilbert Gardens during summer months to experience native species up close. You'll also spot a variety of butterflies at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens locations near downtown and in Gainesville.

Local Lakes and Streams. Even if you don't have a national or state park nearby, many Atlanta
are neighborhoods have easy access to local lakes and streams. These are prime spots for wildlife viewing, especially in early morning and sunset feeding times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIX55_0g5ZiK6000
Butterflies are easy to find in local parks. We also enjoy butterflies at Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Smith-Gilbert Gardens.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Nature Walks Near Atlanta

Here are a few of our specific favorites locations for wildlife and nature viewing near Atlanta:

Allatoona Pass Battlefield Park. A wide path through the woods, this offering views and access to Lake Allatoona.

Cooper's Furnace. The winding trail delivers a peak-top view of Lake Allatoona, Allatoona Dam and the Etowah valley.

Iron Mountain Trail. (video) This wide trail follows the banks of Lake Allatoona, and offers lots of places for cooling your feet or whole body.

Green Meadows Preserve. (video) After hiking across a sunny meadow, these trails turn through wooded areas.

Favorite Nearby Walks. A compilation of some of our favorite walks for wildlife and nature viewing.

Follow DeanLand on NewsBreak

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. You can follow DeanLand on Newsbreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. Check out these popular posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Georgia Hummingbird Migration Underway

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned

Favorite Fast Scenic Hikes Near Atlanta

Video: Spring Blooms at Gibbs Gardens

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wildlife# nature# hiking# outdoors# animals

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
1727 followers

More from DeanLand

Atlanta, GA

Ready for Takeoff: Juvenile Ospreys at Lake Allatoona Will Start Earning Their Wings Soon

Ready for takeoff: the young ospreys at Georgia's Lake Allatoona. With more than a dozen man-made nesting platforms and other natural sites, it's not unusual to see ospreys soaring high above Lake Allatoona. The impressive large birds have a wingspan of over five feet. Due to their size and white heads, they often are confused with the larger bald eagle.

Read full story
Georgia State

Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Read full story
Georgia State

Where to Find the Best Dam Views at Lake Allatoona

With nearly 300 miles of shoreline, Lake Allatoona offers a treasure trove of secluded coves, mountainside vistas and waterfront views year round. But the best dam views at the lake are located within a small area on the lake's western shores where the waters of the Etowah River flow back into its natural valley on its long, winding journey to the Gulf of Mexico.

Read full story
1 comments
Augusta, GA

How to Get Tickets to the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament -- Without Outrageous Surcharges

The annual Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA, is one of the perennial hottest tickets in all of sports. Avid Golf fans often pay thousands of dollars to gain entry to this iconic golf tournament -- if they can get tickets at all.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Seven Suggestions for Observing "Get Outdoors Month" In NW Georgia and Atlanta

June is designated Great Outdoors Month by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. If you're in the Greater Atlanta Area or NW Georgia and looking for an easy, close-in location to join in the outdoor activities, here are a few ideas for outdoor family outings within an hour of the I-285 perimeter (which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising):

Read full story
Marietta, NY

Marietta's Antique Fire Wagon May Be One of Only Five Remaining from 1870s

Just a short walk from Marietta’s historic square and tucked away inside Fire Station No. 1, the Marietta Fire Museum holds a treasure trove of artifacts. That includes a 1870s vintage Silsby Steamer fire fighting wagon, purchased by the City of Marietta in 1879 and which remained in service through 1921.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy Breathtaking Views from a Picturesque Peak Park at NW Georgia's Cooper's Furnace

Once, the Etowah River flowed freely between Cartersville's Pine Mountain and Vineyard Mountain. Today, atop a towering bluff high above the river bed, a picturesque panorama awaits those who hike the trails at Cooper's Furnace.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.

Read full story
9 comments
Marietta, GA

Gibney's Tavern Now Open at The Avenue West Cobb

If you have a hankering for classic American tavern fare, head to The Avenue West Cobb and its newest restaurant, Gibney's Tavern. Gibney's Tavern is now open at The Avenue West Cobb, serving dinner nightly.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Shaded Marietta History Trail Perfect for Sunny Summer Day Hikes

When the temperature and humidity meet at 85 and above, it's difficult to motivate yourself for a summer hike. That's when we seek shaded paths that keep the summer sun away while allowing us to continue with our hiking plans.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Walking In Woodstock Is Wonderful Any Day of the Week

Somedays, no matter how much you might want or need to, it’s just impossible to get out to the mountains, forest or even a park for a hike through nature. On those days, we try walking our neighborhood or enjoying one our favorite urban trails to put in a few miles.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy "The Wizard of Oz" on Big Screens in ATL to Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

Yellow brick road travelers, get ready. To celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday, multiple theatres in the greater Atlanta area are offering special big-screen showings of The Wizard of Oz on June 5 and 6.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

We're Off to See the Wizard of Oz In Kennesaw For Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

The Yellow Brick Road leads to the AMC Barrett Commons Theatre in Kennesaw on June 5 and 6 for a special big screen showing of The Wizard of Oz, commemorating the 100th birthday of star Judy Garland.

Read full story
Pine Mountain, GA

Which Pine Mountain Loop Trail Is Best? We Say East, and Here's Why

Cartersville's Pine Mountain is a popular hiking spot. A short drive up I-75 from Atlanta puts it in easy reach of almost all who live in ATL. And the panoramic view keeps hikers coming back for all seasons.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Never Ask These Three Questions of a Georgia Gold Hunter

We joined a group of Georgia gold prospectors for a fun Saturday event, panning for gold in a stream on public property north of Atlanta managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Before and during the event, we received lots of friendly encouragement and support. The gold seekers included professional geologists, life-time residents, "legacy" gold hunters who grew up panning with family members, occasional hobbyists and lots of first-timers out for a new experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Captain's Log: May 22, 23 and 25 Are Star Dates for Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen in Kennesaw

If you're a fan of the original Star Trek with cast William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, you won't want to miss a special showing of the original Star Trek movie on the big screen.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

It's a Star Date in May -- With the Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen In Marietta

They don't make movies like they used to, at least not Star Trek movies with the original cast. So don't miss a special showing of the director's edition of the original Star Trek movie, playing on big screens May 22, 23 and 25 in Marietta.

Read full story
Powder Springs, GA

New Powder Springs Park to Feature Equestrian and Hiking Trails, Education Programs

A new equestrian-friendly park is planned for Powder Springs, and the Cobb County Parks Department are accepting construction bids for phase one work this month. Located at 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, but currently not open to the public except for planned events, the park is a little over 300 acres with Sweetwater Creek running through a portion of the property.

Read full story
Georgia State

Don't Forget These Great Georgia State Park Discounts for Summer or Year-Round Access

If you're considering trips to Georgia State Parks or Georgia State Historical Areas, don't forget the discount programs that can save you money, extend your park benefits and encourage more frequent visits to locations around the state.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy