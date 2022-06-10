Five Favorite Wildlife Watching Locations near Atlanta and NW Georgia

June is Great Outdoors Month, and interest in wildlife watching continues to climb according to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation.

More than 86 million US residents participated in at least one type of wildlife-watching activity, including observing, feeding, or photographing fish and other wildlife in the United States, states the most recent survey published by the group. While wildlife watching opportunities vary greatly based on season, location, personal interests and access, its possible for virtually every Atlanta and NW Georgia resident to participate in some type of wildlife observation.

With a little patience and stealth, its easy to spot a variety of wildlife. We frequently see deer at Kennesaw Mountain. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Here are five favorite wildlife watching location ideas near the greater Atlanta area (which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising):

Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. The 21 locations of the Chattahoochee NRA offer prime riverside and wooded locations near Atlanta for wildlife watching, including waterfowl like geese and ducks, forest dwellers including . As many as 198 bird species and more than 40 mammal species are known to exist in the park, according to a 2022 environmental assessment published by the National Park Service.

Riverside trails and vistas at Chattahoochee National Recreation Area -- or lakes in local parks -- are excellent for watching waterfowl. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Georgia State Parks. There are six Georgia State Parks within an easy one hour drive of the Greater Atlanta Area. Wildlife including a variety of native birds and mammals are present at all of the parks, including around the lakesides at Stone Mountain. Nearby Panola Mountain is a 100-acre granite outcrop similar to Stone Mountain, but smaller and much more pristine. Visitors can make reservations for ranger-led hikes that teach about both plants and animals found in this unique, pristine ecosystem. The extensive lake front at Red Top Mountain State Park and Allatoona Battlefield Park are great for observing ospreys, other birds, and forest mammals.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. While its rare to encounter forest mammals on the highly-trafficked main trails, many hawks and other birds reside on the mountaintop. Along the more remote Brumby Camp Loop, Noses Creek Trails and the trails of the southern section, we often spot deer in the woods.

Keep your eyes open for stunning hawks at the summit of heavily-trafficked Kennesaw Mountain Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Botanical Gardens. These lush gardens are often home to smaller mammals like squirrels, rabbits, chimp munks and other ground-dwelling mammals. We visit Butterfly Exhibit at Kennesaw's Smith-Gilbert Gardens during summer months to experience native species up close. You'll also spot a variety of butterflies at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens locations near downtown and in Gainesville.

Local Lakes and Streams. Even if you don't have a national or state park nearby, many Atlanta

are neighborhoods have easy access to local lakes and streams. These are prime spots for wildlife viewing, especially in early morning and sunset feeding times.

Butterflies are easy to find in local parks. We also enjoy butterflies at Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Nature Walks Near Atlanta

Here are a few of our specific favorites locations for wildlife and nature viewing near Atlanta:

Allatoona Pass Battlefield Park. A wide path through the woods, this offering views and access to Lake Allatoona.

Cooper's Furnace. The winding trail delivers a peak-top view of Lake Allatoona, Allatoona Dam and the Etowah valley.

Iron Mountain Trail. (video) This wide trail follows the banks of Lake Allatoona, and offers lots of places for cooling your feet or whole body.

Green Meadows Preserve. (video) After hiking across a sunny meadow, these trails turn through wooded areas.

Favorite Nearby Walks. A compilation of some of our favorite walks for wildlife and nature viewing.

Follow DeanLand on NewsBreak

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. You can follow DeanLand on Newsbreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. Check out these popular posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Georgia Hummingbird Migration Underway

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned

Favorite Fast Scenic Hikes Near Atlanta

Video: Spring Blooms at Gibbs Gardens