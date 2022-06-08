Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Thanks to a collaborative program with Georgia State Parks, library card holders can check out any of Georgia's 53 state parks and 15 state historical sites for free.

You can check out a book and admission to Tallulah Gorge and other Georgia State Parks at participating libraries. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Using the ParkPass requires some planning, and, especially during peak season, good luck and timing. The Georgia State Park website explains Georgians with public library cards can check out a ParkPass and Historic Site Pass—much like checking out a book. But supplies are limited, thus may not always be available.

According to the Georgia State Parks website, the ParkPass exempts users from paying the daily $5 parking fee at state parks. The Historic Sites Family Pass exempts up to 2 visitors from admission fees to state historic sites. Since its inception in 2008, the partnership has saved Georgians over $1 million in parking and admission fees, and has enabled more than 120,000 people to explore beautiful, according to estimates by the Georgia Public Library Service.

With a Georgia State Park pass from your local library, you gain free access to Georgia's 53 state parks and 15 state historical sites. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Along with the ParkPass, Georgia library patrons are also welcome to check out a Discovery Backpack to use while camping, hiking, fishing, or a day of picnicking on a mountain or lakeside. Supplies of the Discovery Backpacks also are limited.

Participating Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites can be found on GeorgiaStateParks.org. To learn more about the Library Loan Program, visit GaStateParks.org/LibraryLoan. For more information on Georgia’s 407 public libraries and the Discovery Backpack, visit georgialibraries.org or your local library.