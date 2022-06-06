Gibney's Tavern Now Open at The Avenue West Cobb

If you have a hankering for classic American tavern fare, head to The Avenue West Cobb and its newest restaurant, Gibney's Tavern.

Gibney's Tavern is now open at The Avenue West Cobb, serving dinner nightly. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The new anchor restaurant from Marietta local John Gibney opened at The Avenue in early June, and is now serving customers. With a full menu of more than a dozen draft beers from national, regional and micro breweries, a full bar offering of craft cocktails, and a dinner menu of appetizers, salads, seafoods, steak and more, Gibney's Tavern is well positioned to become a new favorite with area diners.

Beyond the 6,000-square-foot restaurant, Gibney's features a new transformed extended patio area, and an outdoor gaming oasis that allows guests to enjoy the weather while dining and playing games like cornhole, yard checkers and life-size Jenga.

Later in June, Gibney plans to open Cima Taqueria, a Mexican-themed restaurant adjacent to Gibney's Tavern, with kitchen space shared between the two concepts. Gibney also owns Gibney’s Pub–an award-winning local neighborhood bar, located at Peachtree Center Mall in Atlanta.

“Gibney’s Pub has incredible success over the years, proudly serving the Atlanta community since 1997,” said John Gibney, owner and operator of Gibney’s Pub, Gibney’s Tavern and Cima Taqueria. “I am thrilled to be bringing my newest restaurant concepts to Marietta and looking forward to the start of a long and prosperous relationship with The Avenue West Cobb.”

The extensive dinner menu includes a lobster beignet, tuna tartar and crab cakes among its appetizers, a variety of sandwiches including an unusual PB & J Burger, plus scallops, lobster, lamb and other dishes among its main courses. Highlights of the dessert menu include Double Chocolate Bread Pudding and Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake. The full menu is available online.

GIbney's is open seven days for dinner only. Check the restaurant's website for operating hours.