Woodstock, GA

Walking In Woodstock Is Wonderful Any Day of the Week

DeanLand

Somedays, no matter how much you might want or need to, it’s just impossible to get out to the mountains, forest or even a park for a hike through nature. On those days, we try walking our neighborhood or enjoying one our favorite urban trails to put in a few miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IMgR_0g19383Y00
Wonderful Woodstock, GA, offers a variety of walking experiences, from a creek side trail to a historic history walk.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And that's how we wandered in Woodstock, GA, on a Wednesday for a 3.6-mile out-and-back walk on the Noonday Creek trail and a loop around the downtown area. While we walked Woodstock this time on a weekday, our weekend experiences have been equally enjoyable, though a bit more crowded due to the vibrant downtown and surrounding areas.

Our weekday journey began at the public parking area at the intersection of Elm and Market Streets, convenient to the trail and to the restaurants and shops of downtown Woodstock. Parking here is free, but if you plan to visit on a Saturday between April and December, beware that this also is the location of the Woodstock Farmer’s Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inOgA_0g19383Y00
The Noonday Creek Trail extends 1.5 miles from near downtown out to Highway 92 near I-575.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Leaving downtown, the wide, paved, mixed-use trail crosses a small stream that flows into Noonday Creek. Then, the trail skirts a few single-residence homes before entering the wooded area leading to the creek-side route. As you head out, beware: the only restrooms are at the trailhead near downtown, at commercial establishments where the trail meets Highway 92, and at the Woofstock Dog Park.

For history lovers and those who enjoy the preservation of these historic downtowns, Preservation Woodstock Inc. and the Cherokee County Historical Society have mapped out a 1.7-mile, 24-stop historic downtown walking tour. You can pick up a brochure with the route and descriptions at the Woodstock Visitors Center, itself located at stop 16, the historic Dean’s Store.

Extend This Woodstock Experience

You'll find a detailed account of this adventure, plus more photos and extra tips at our blog site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YHXa_0g19383Y00
At the Woodstock Visitors Center in historic Dean's Store, you can pick up a guide to the downtown history tour, plus lots of other tips.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More from DeanLand

To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented outdoor activities, Georgia outings, mountain activities and more, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta

All Newsbreak Posts by DeanLand

Help Us Cover Outdoors, Family Fun and More

We focus on family fun, hiking, outdoors, exploration, history, travel, and community interest in West Cobb County and Northwest Georgia. If you have a story idea or tip to share, send it to us at deanland@ourtravelcafe.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hiking# walking# history tour# family fun# historic downtown

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
1401 followers

More from DeanLand

Georgia State

Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy Breathtaking Views from a Picturesque Peak Park at NW Georgia's Cooper's Furnace

Once, the Etowah River flowed freely between Cartersville's Pine Mountain and Vineyard Mountain. Today, atop a towering bluff high above the river bed, a picturesque panorama awaits those who hike the trails at Cooper's Furnace.

Read full story
Marietta, NY

This Rare Antique Fire Unit May Be One of Only Five Remaining from 1870s

Just a short walk from Marietta’s historic square and tucked away inside Fire Station No. 1, the Marietta Fire Museum holds a treasure trove of artifacts. That includes a 1870s vintage Silsby Steamer fire fighting wagon, purchased by the City of Marietta in 1879 and which remained in service through 1921.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.

Read full story
7 comments
Marietta, GA

Gibney's Tavern Now Open at The Avenue West Cobb

If you have a hankering for classic American tavern fare, head to The Avenue West Cobb and its newest restaurant, Gibney's Tavern. Gibney's Tavern is now open at The Avenue West Cobb, serving dinner nightly.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Shaded Marietta History Trail Perfect for Sunny Summer Day Hikes

When the temperature and humidity meet at 85 and above, it's difficult to motivate yourself for a summer hike. That's when we seek shaded paths that keep the summer sun away while allowing us to continue with our hiking plans.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy "The Wizard of Oz" on Big Screens in ATL to Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

Yellow brick road travelers, get ready. To celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday, multiple theatres in the greater Atlanta area are offering special big-screen showings of The Wizard of Oz on June 5 and 6.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

We're Off to See the Wizard of Oz In Kennesaw For Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

The Yellow Brick Road leads to the AMC Barrett Commons Theatre in Kennesaw on June 5 and 6 for a special big screen showing of The Wizard of Oz, commemorating the 100th birthday of star Judy Garland.

Read full story
Pine Mountain, GA

Which Pine Mountain Loop Trail Is Best? We Say East, and Here's Why

Cartersville's Pine Mountain is a popular hiking spot. A short drive up I-75 from Atlanta puts it in easy reach of almost all who live in ATL. And the panoramic view keeps hikers coming back for all seasons.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Never Ask These Three Questions of a Georgia Gold Hunter

We joined a group of Georgia gold prospectors for a fun Saturday event, panning for gold in a stream on public property north of Atlanta managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Before and during the event, we received lots of friendly encouragement and support. The gold seekers included professional geologists, life-time residents, "legacy" gold hunters who grew up panning with family members, occasional hobbyists and lots of first-timers out for a new experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Captain's Log: May 22, 23 and 25 Are Star Dates for Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen in Kennesaw

If you're a fan of the original Star Trek with cast William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, you won't want to miss a special showing of the original Star Trek movie on the big screen.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

It's a Star Date in May -- With the Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen In Marietta

They don't make movies like they used to, at least not Star Trek movies with the original cast. So don't miss a special showing of the director's edition of the original Star Trek movie, playing on big screens May 22, 23 and 25 in Marietta.

Read full story
Powder Springs, GA

New Powder Springs Park to Feature Equestrian and Hiking Trails, Education Programs

A new equestrian-friendly park is planned for Powder Springs, and the Cobb County Parks Department are accepting construction bids for phase one work this month. Located at 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, but currently not open to the public except for planned events, the park is a little over 300 acres with Sweetwater Creek running through a portion of the property.

Read full story
Georgia State

Don't Forget These Great Georgia State Park Discounts for Summer or Year-Round Access

If you're considering trips to Georgia State Parks or Georgia State Historical Areas, don't forget the discount programs that can save you money, extend your park benefits and encourage more frequent visits to locations around the state.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Are These the Top Restaurants in Acworth? A Travel Crowdsourcing App Says Yes. But Locals Don't Always Agree

Travelers often depend on the websites, apps and crowdsourcing recommendations for making decisions about the places they visit. They check ratings and rankings, seeking the "best" places to eat, sleep and play.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Explore Private and Public Gardens in West Cobb While Getting Advice from Master Gardeners

Learn about plants, birds, and pollinators that thrive in Georgia’s climate while touring five country gardens in West Cobb County in the 19th Annual Spring Garden Tour sponsored by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

New Openings Signal a Restaurant and Retail Revival Is Underway at The Avenue in West Cobb

A restaurant and retail revival is happening at the Avenue West Cobb, with multiple openings underway and others scheduled for May and June. Queen Tea, the second location Joleen Dai's popular bubble tea and street food restaurant, is open at The Avenue in West Cobb.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

A Legendary, Majestic View Awaits at Sawnee Mountain. But Are the "Indian Seats" Real?

Motivated by pictures and descriptions found in our favorite Georgia hiking groups, we headed to Sawnee Mountain Preserve near Cumming, GA, for a weekday hike of the 3.7-mile Indian Seats loop trail. Unlike the usual large weekend crowds and busy trails, we found the park nearly deserted and enjoyed a 2-hour stroll.

Read full story
2 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Harrison Spring Band Ensembles Complete Championship Competitions

Two Harrison High School spring band ensembles completed their competition seasons with out-of-state championship appearances. Harrison's Winter Guard finished sixth at SAPA Championships held at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, TN. SAPA ( Southern Association for Performance Arts) sponsors winter guard competitions that combine music, choreography and interpretive movement with the use of flags, sabers and other equipment to produce artful productions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy