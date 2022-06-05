Walking In Woodstock Is Wonderful Any Day of the Week

Somedays, no matter how much you might want or need to, it’s just impossible to get out to the mountains, forest or even a park for a hike through nature. On those days, we try walking our neighborhood or enjoying one our favorite urban trails to put in a few miles.

Wonderful Woodstock, GA, offers a variety of walking experiences, from a creek side trail to a historic history walk. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And that's how we wandered in Woodstock, GA, on a Wednesday for a 3.6-mile out-and-back walk on the Noonday Creek trail and a loop around the downtown area. While we walked Woodstock this time on a weekday, our weekend experiences have been equally enjoyable, though a bit more crowded due to the vibrant downtown and surrounding areas.

Our weekday journey began at the public parking area at the intersection of Elm and Market Streets, convenient to the trail and to the restaurants and shops of downtown Woodstock. Parking here is free, but if you plan to visit on a Saturday between April and December, beware that this also is the location of the Woodstock Farmer’s Market.

The Noonday Creek Trail extends 1.5 miles from near downtown out to Highway 92 near I-575. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Leaving downtown, the wide, paved, mixed-use trail crosses a small stream that flows into Noonday Creek. Then, the trail skirts a few single-residence homes before entering the wooded area leading to the creek-side route. As you head out, beware: the only restrooms are at the trailhead near downtown, at commercial establishments where the trail meets Highway 92, and at the Woofstock Dog Park.

For history lovers and those who enjoy the preservation of these historic downtowns, Preservation Woodstock Inc. and the Cherokee County Historical Society have mapped out a 1.7-mile, 24-stop historic downtown walking tour. You can pick up a brochure with the route and descriptions at the Woodstock Visitors Center, itself located at stop 16, the historic Dean’s Store.

Extend This Woodstock Experience

You'll find a detailed account of this adventure, plus more photos and extra tips at our blog site.

At the Woodstock Visitors Center in historic Dean's Store, you can pick up a guide to the downtown history tour, plus lots of other tips. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More from DeanLand

To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented outdoor activities, Georgia outings, mountain activities and more, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta

All Newsbreak Posts by DeanLand

Help Us Cover Outdoors, Family Fun and More

We focus on family fun, hiking, outdoors, exploration, history, travel, and community interest in West Cobb County and Northwest Georgia. If you have a story idea or tip to share, send it to us at deanland@ourtravelcafe.com