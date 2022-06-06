Marietta, GA

Shaded Marietta History Trail Perfect for Sunny Summer Day Hikes

DeanLand

When the temperature and humidity meet at 85 and above, it's difficult to motivate yourself for a summer hike. That's when we seek shaded paths that keep the summer sun away while allowing us to continue with our hiking plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCUtS_0fzLrNwW00
Noses Creek features shaded hiking and streamside access to cool your feet.DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

One of our favorite summer hikes is the Noses Creek Trail, part of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park located off Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta. Away from the always-busy Visitor Center area and main trail up Kennesaw Mountain, Noses Creek features a wide walking path through the woods and offers several side trails for those looking for more distance and varied terrain.

The Main Trail

The main trail from Burnt Hickory Road to Dallas Highway is a wide, shell-covered, gradually-sloping 3.0-mile round-trip route shared by hikers and horses. If you’re not in the mood for the full walk route, the trail crosses scenic Noses Creek approximately .75 miles from the Burnt Hickory Parking lot, thus offering a scenic and relatively-easy 1.5 mile walk if your turn around at the bridge.

Our favorite route is walking the main trail from the Burnt Hickory parking area to Dallas Highway, then hiking back on the narrow Hardage Mill Trail. This path through the woods adds some additional elevation change, and requires good balance and greater attention on the exposed roots and water-eroded sections. This trail parallels sections of the Civil War-era earthworks constructed by Confederate troops to defend this entry-way to Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgKGt_0fzLrNwW00
Historical markers line the trails for those interested in Civil War battle history.DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Along the Creek

Before rejoining the main trail, Hardage Mill Trail drops down to the banks of Noses Creek. We often see families here, allowing the younger ones a few minutes to play in the slow-moving water. It’s easy to walk across the creek in several places, rejoining the north section of Hardage Mill Trail on the opposite bank rather than climbing up to the bridge, then following the trail down again.

More Nearby Walks and Hikes

Around Kennesaw Mountain, you can find a variety of other hikes and walks. Here are a few of our other favorites:

Allatoona Pass Battlefield Park. Another wide path through the woods, this offering views and access to Lake Allatoona.

Cooper's Furnace. The winding trail delivers a peak-top view of Lake Allatoona, Allatoona Dam and the Etowah valley.

Iron Mountain Trail. (video) This wide trail follows the banks of Lake Allatoona, and offers lots of places for cooling your feet or whole body.

Marietta City Walk. Perfect for biking or walking, stops in downtown Marietta offer air conditioned respite and cool treas.

Green Meadows Preserve. (video) After hiking across a sunny meadow, these trails turn through wooded areas.

Follow DeanLand on NewsBreak

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. You can follow DeanLand on Newsbreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. Check out these popular posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Georgia Hummingbird Migration Underway

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned

Favorite Fast Scenic Hikes Near Atlanta

Video: Spring Blooms at Gibbs Gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGFje_0fzLrNwW00
Nearby Allatoona Pass Battlefield offers a wide shaded path with access to Lake Allatoona.DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# summer walks# hiking# north georgia# battlefields# family fun

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global marketing executive and experienced business leader who has run successful enterprises spanning five continents while serving customers who are among the world's best and largest restaurants. I've left the corporate business world behind, now living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
1401 followers

More from DeanLand

Georgia State

Check Out a Book -- And Georgia's State Parks -- Free From Your Local Library

Summer is the perfect time for reading a good book and visiting Georgia State Parks. And you can do both by checking them out with your library card at most local Georgia Libraries.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

Enjoy Breathtaking Views from a Picturesque Peak Park at NW Georgia's Cooper's Furnace

Once, the Etowah River flowed freely between Cartersville's Pine Mountain and Vineyard Mountain. Today, atop a towering bluff high above the river bed, a picturesque panorama awaits those who hike the trails at Cooper's Furnace.

Read full story
Marietta, NY

This Rare Antique Fire Unit May Be One of Only Five Remaining from 1870s

Just a short walk from Marietta’s historic square and tucked away inside Fire Station No. 1, the Marietta Fire Museum holds a treasure trove of artifacts. That includes a 1870s vintage Silsby Steamer fire fighting wagon, purchased by the City of Marietta in 1879 and which remained in service through 1921.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Friendly U-Pick Farms Offer Fresh Goods and Family Fun

Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.

Read full story
7 comments
Marietta, GA

Gibney's Tavern Now Open at The Avenue West Cobb

If you have a hankering for classic American tavern fare, head to The Avenue West Cobb and its newest restaurant, Gibney's Tavern. Gibney's Tavern is now open at The Avenue West Cobb, serving dinner nightly.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Woodstock, GA

Walking In Woodstock Is Wonderful Any Day of the Week

Somedays, no matter how much you might want or need to, it’s just impossible to get out to the mountains, forest or even a park for a hike through nature. On those days, we try walking our neighborhood or enjoying one our favorite urban trails to put in a few miles.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Enjoy "The Wizard of Oz" on Big Screens in ATL to Celebrate Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

Yellow brick road travelers, get ready. To celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday, multiple theatres in the greater Atlanta area are offering special big-screen showings of The Wizard of Oz on June 5 and 6.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

We're Off to See the Wizard of Oz In Kennesaw For Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

The Yellow Brick Road leads to the AMC Barrett Commons Theatre in Kennesaw on June 5 and 6 for a special big screen showing of The Wizard of Oz, commemorating the 100th birthday of star Judy Garland.

Read full story
Pine Mountain, GA

Which Pine Mountain Loop Trail Is Best? We Say East, and Here's Why

Cartersville's Pine Mountain is a popular hiking spot. A short drive up I-75 from Atlanta puts it in easy reach of almost all who live in ATL. And the panoramic view keeps hikers coming back for all seasons.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Never Ask These Three Questions of a Georgia Gold Hunter

We joined a group of Georgia gold prospectors for a fun Saturday event, panning for gold in a stream on public property north of Atlanta managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. Before and during the event, we received lots of friendly encouragement and support. The gold seekers included professional geologists, life-time residents, "legacy" gold hunters who grew up panning with family members, occasional hobbyists and lots of first-timers out for a new experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Captain's Log: May 22, 23 and 25 Are Star Dates for Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen in Kennesaw

If you're a fan of the original Star Trek with cast William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, you won't want to miss a special showing of the original Star Trek movie on the big screen.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

It's a Star Date in May -- With the Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen In Marietta

They don't make movies like they used to, at least not Star Trek movies with the original cast. So don't miss a special showing of the director's edition of the original Star Trek movie, playing on big screens May 22, 23 and 25 in Marietta.

Read full story
Powder Springs, GA

New Powder Springs Park to Feature Equestrian and Hiking Trails, Education Programs

A new equestrian-friendly park is planned for Powder Springs, and the Cobb County Parks Department are accepting construction bids for phase one work this month. Located at 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, but currently not open to the public except for planned events, the park is a little over 300 acres with Sweetwater Creek running through a portion of the property.

Read full story
Georgia State

Don't Forget These Great Georgia State Park Discounts for Summer or Year-Round Access

If you're considering trips to Georgia State Parks or Georgia State Historical Areas, don't forget the discount programs that can save you money, extend your park benefits and encourage more frequent visits to locations around the state.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Are These the Top Restaurants in Acworth? A Travel Crowdsourcing App Says Yes. But Locals Don't Always Agree

Travelers often depend on the websites, apps and crowdsourcing recommendations for making decisions about the places they visit. They check ratings and rankings, seeking the "best" places to eat, sleep and play.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Explore Private and Public Gardens in West Cobb While Getting Advice from Master Gardeners

Learn about plants, birds, and pollinators that thrive in Georgia’s climate while touring five country gardens in West Cobb County in the 19th Annual Spring Garden Tour sponsored by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

New Openings Signal a Restaurant and Retail Revival Is Underway at The Avenue in West Cobb

A restaurant and retail revival is happening at the Avenue West Cobb, with multiple openings underway and others scheduled for May and June. Queen Tea, the second location Joleen Dai's popular bubble tea and street food restaurant, is open at The Avenue in West Cobb.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

A Legendary, Majestic View Awaits at Sawnee Mountain. But Are the "Indian Seats" Real?

Motivated by pictures and descriptions found in our favorite Georgia hiking groups, we headed to Sawnee Mountain Preserve near Cumming, GA, for a weekday hike of the 3.7-mile Indian Seats loop trail. Unlike the usual large weekend crowds and busy trails, we found the park nearly deserted and enjoyed a 2-hour stroll.

Read full story
2 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Harrison Spring Band Ensembles Complete Championship Competitions

Two Harrison High School spring band ensembles completed their competition seasons with out-of-state championship appearances. Harrison's Winter Guard finished sixth at SAPA Championships held at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, TN. SAPA ( Southern Association for Performance Arts) sponsors winter guard competitions that combine music, choreography and interpretive movement with the use of flags, sabers and other equipment to produce artful productions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy