Get Free Georgia State Park Admissions with a Library Card

If you hold a library card in Cobb County or elsewhere in the state of Georgia, books, magazines and videos aren't the only items you can check-out. Thanks to a collaborative program with Georgia State Parks, library card holders can also check out any of Georgia's 53 state parks and 15 state historical sites for free.

Families can check out James Floyd State Parka and other Georgia State Parks for free by checking out a ParkPass at their local library. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

According to the Georgia State Parks website, the ParkPass exempts users from paying the daily $5 parking fee at state parks. The Historic Sites Family Pass exempts up to 2 visitors from admission fees to state historic sites. Since its inception in 2008, the partnership has saved Georgians over $1 million in parking and admission fees, and has enabled more than 120,000 people to explore beautiful, according to estimates by the Georgia Public Library Service.

Using the ParkPass requires some planning, and, especially during peak season, good luck and timing. The Georgia State Park website explains Georgians with public library cards can check out a ParkPass and Historic Site Pass—much like checking out a book. But supplies are limited, thus may not always be available.

Along with the ParkPass, Georgia library patrons are also welcome to check out a Discovery Backpack to use while camping, hiking, fishing, or a day of picnicking on a mountain or lakeside. Supplies of the Discovery Backpacks also are limited.

Participating Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites can be found on GeorgiaStateParks.org. To learn more about the Library Loan Program, visit GaStateParks.org/LibraryLoan. For more information on Georgia’s 407 public libraries and the Discovery Backpack, visit georgialibraries.org or your local library.