Which Pine Mountain Loop Trail Is Best? We Say East, and Here's Why

Cartersville's Pine Mountain is a popular hiking spot. A short drive up I-75 from Atlanta puts it in easy reach of almost all who live in ATL. And the panoramic view keeps hikers coming back for all seasons.

Two trails lead to the Archer Overlook at Cartersville's Pine Mountain. The West is most popular, but we say the east is best. Photo: Dean Land / Our Travel Cafe

But with two trails to the summit, which is the best? For us, it's the East Loop and here's why:

Diverse terrain. We find the "back side" of Pine Mountain to offer a more diverse hiking experience. More boulder fields offer some great views and an occasional glimpse of animals near their rocky dens. And while the west side is more of an up-and-down experience, the east includes more rolling terrain and varying elevation changes.

We label the sites visible on the 180+-degree view at Pine Mountain in our blog. Visit for the full picture of the stunning vista. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Consider the Trade-Offs

Now, there are some tradeoffs that make the east less desirable. Among those are:

Limited parking. While the west parking is expansive, the remote easy lot is tiny. It may accommodate 10 vehicles at most. There is more parking nearby at the Cooper's Branch lakeside day use area. We often stop in there for a bathroom break before and after our east trail hikes.

All Loops Lead to Summit

Both loops meet near the summit, where a single trail rises approximately 150 additional feet to reach the Archer Overlook. The rocky promontory offers a 180-degree view to the East, South and West. We've created a map and description of all the natural and man-made sights visible from this panoramic view.

Switch backs on the East Trail often make it seem you'll run into yourself. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

