Captain's Log: May 22, 23 and 25 Are Star Dates for Original Star Trek Movie on the Big Screen in Kennesaw

If you're a fan of the original Star Trek with cast William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, you won't want to miss a special showing of the original Star Trek movie on the big screen.

A showing of the newly-released director's cut is coming to Kennesaw May 22, 23 and 25, showing for a limited engagement at the AMC Barrett Commons 24, at 2400 Cobb Place Lane. The showing is a offering from Fathom Events.

Promising to boldly go where no movie had gone before, the movie, set in the year 2270, focuses on a mysterious and immensely powerful alien cloud that has destroyed three Klingon cruisers and now is approaching earth, leaving destruction in it's path. Starfleet Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) assumes command of a refitted Starship USS Enterprise, setting out on a mission to save the planet.

The movie also is showing on the same dates at the Studio Movie Grill, located at 40 Powers Ferry Rd SE in Marietta . Tickets can be purchased in advance for either location at this link.

The original Star Trek television series ran on NBC from 1966-1969. NBC planned to cancel the sci-fi series after the second season, but a fan-based write-in campaign saved it for another year. The series went on to become a classic when it entered nearly-endless reruns on cable television in the 1970s and 1980s. Several movies followed the release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is coming to Kennesaw for a special big-screen showing. Photo: ScreenRant

The special showing is offered through Fathom Events. According to the company's website, Fathom is the 11th largest distributor of content to movie theaters in North America. The company ranks alongside Hollywood’s major studios, with limited screening dates and showtimes.