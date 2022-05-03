Explore Private and Public Gardens in West Cobb While Getting Advice from Master Gardeners

DeanLand

Learn about plants, birds, and pollinators that thrive in Georgia’s climate while touring five country gardens in West Cobb County in the 19th Annual Spring Garden Tour sponsored by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County.

This once-a-year event is scheduled Saturday, May 14, from 9 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 per person when purchased the day of tour. The event is held rain or shine and tickers are non-refundable. Children 17 and under are free with an paid adult admission. Advance tickets and map and more are available on the MCVCC website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmwv6_0fPBzYgN00
The Cherokee Gardens at Green Meadows Preserve is among the stops on the 19th Annual Spring Garden Tour by Cobb County Master Gardeners.Photo: Dean Land / Our Travel Cafe

Tour participants drive to five gardens in West Cobb County, where volunteer docents from the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County will be available to answer questions and offer educational information that you can apply to your own home garden.

Both private and public gardens are featured on this tour, and this event may be the only opportunity to visit these private gardens. Gardens included in the 2022 tour include:

  • Green Meadows Preserve in Powder Springs. This surprising public garden is located next to a busy highway, while offering a remote nature escape in stunning gardens. Get a preview of this garden in this recent Newsbreak video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyGae_0fPBzYgN00
Get a preview of the Green Meadows Preserve in a recent NewsBreak video by DeanLand and Our Travel Cafe.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

  • The Driskell Garden in Powder Springs, demonstrating how to prioritize texture to create stunning landscapes.
  • The McLean Garden in Powder Springs. Remote parking is available for this stop, and requires shuttle transportation for visitors. The Retreat at Horseshoe Hill will demonstrate the ins and outs of bluebirds, berries, and barns.
  • The Bender Garden in Kennesaw, where the front yard conforms to HOA rules and the backyard garden is a certified Georgia Native Plant Habitat.
  • The Wing Garden in Kennesaw, combining different styles of gardening including textures, colors, and terrain to create a breathtaking experience. For the extra curious, ask about the bonus “Trail to Nowhere”.

