Bowman’s Island Trail Mileage to Triple in Proposed National Park Improvements

Recreation and hiking trail miles would more than triple at Bowman’s Island Park in Cumming, GA, if the National Park Service (NPS) gains approval for proposed upgrades to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Recreational trails would increase from a current 5.2 miles to more than 17 miles to be maintained by the NPS.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Located south of the Buford Dam on the Chattahoochee River and spanning the lines of Forsyth and Gwinett counties, Bowman’s Island is one of 14 park locations within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, stretching along the Chattahoochee River from Lake Lanier to the northern perimeter of Atlanta. The improvements are part of a long-term, $9.6 million comprehensive improvement plan developed by the NPS, the first proposed since the recreation area’s founding in 1978. NPS is inviting written public comments on the plan through April 30.

New trail development and official adoption of existing “social trails” would increase available recreational trails from a current 5.2 miles to more than 17 miles to be maintained by the NPS. “Social trails” are defined by NPS as “existing unauthorized visitor-created trails.” Some social trails would be closed and restored to natural conditions, while others would be incorporated into the park-maintained official trail system or designated as part of the trail system.

Among the major improvements proposed by NPS for Bowman’s Island Park are:

  • Construction of a flood-resistant, hardened riverside trail on the west bank.
  • Improving primary trail access point at Trout Place Road.
  • Develop a new multiloop trail network on the east side of the river, integrated with trails on the west side of the unit.
  • Construction of a formal trailhead south of Highway 20/Cumming Highway, connected with the trail system via an underpass.
  • Develop additional parking on park-owned property south of Highway 20.
  • Installing maps and signage throughout the park.

Adoption of existing "social trails" plus new construction is proposed by the National Park Service.Photo: National Park Service document

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area contains 48 river miles and 19 park locations in urban and suburban areas stretching from Lake Lanier to Atlanta. The plans for Bowman’s Island and 18 other locations within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area are detailed in a 278-page proposal published by the NPS in 2022. NPS held virtual input sessions in 2021 to solicit ideas for improvements from the local community, park users, organizations and others.

Created on August 15, 1978, in legislation signed by President Jimmy Carter, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area includes the following 14 parks and 19 locations listed in the NPS improvement proposal:

  • Bowmans Island – West
  • Bowmans Island – East and Orrs Ferry
  • Settles Bridge
  • McGinnis Ferry
  • Suwanee Creek
  • Abbotts Bridge
  • Medlock Bridge
  • Jones Bridge – North
  • Jones Bridge – South (Chattahoochee River Environmental Education Center)
  • Holcomb Bridge
  • Island Ford
  • Vickery Creek
  • Gold Branch
  • Johnson Ferry – North
  • Johnson Ferry – South
  • Cochran Shoals – Sope and Gunby Creeks, Interstate North
  • Cochran Shoals – Powers Island
  • Palisades – East
  • Palisades – West

