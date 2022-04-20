Cumming, GA

Better Fishing Access to “The Hooch” Envisioned in Orr’s Ferry Park Improvements

Anglers may enjoy improved and easier access to their favorite river fishing spots along the Chattahoochee with proposed improvements to Orr’s Ferry Park planned by the National Park Service.

Anglers will enjoy better access to fishing in the Chattahoochee River under the National Park Service proposalPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The improvements are part of a long-term, $9.6 million comprehensive improvement plan developed by the NPS for the Chatahoochee River National Recreation Area, the first proposed since the recreation area’s founding in 1978. NPS is inviting written public comments on the plan through April 30.

Located off Hwy 20 / Buford-Cumming Highway on the Chattahoochee River and spanning the lines of Forsyth and Gwinett counties, Orr’s Ferry is one of 14 park locations within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which stretches from Lake Lanier to the northern perimeter of Atlanta along the Chattahoochee River.

Among the changes proposed by the NPS for Orr’s Ferry Park are:

  • Construction of a natural surface trail system to access “The Hooch” and Crayfish Creek
  • Building footbridges at stream crossings for convenience and to prevent bank erosion.
  • Formalizing fishing trails
  • Developing signage indicating angling access to river shoals conducive to recreational fishing.
  • Adding more parking on park-owned property south of Highway 20.

The Park Service also plans to educate park visitors about the new opportunities at Orr’s Ferry, “especially for those who may be seeking a quieter, more tranquil area of the park where they can encounter fewer people,” the plan states.

A total of 14 parks and 48 river miles are encompassed in the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area contains 48 river miles and 19 park locations in urban and suburban areas stretching from Lake Lanier to Atlanta. The plans for Orr’s Ferry and 18 other locations within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area are detailed in a 278-page proposal published by the NPS in 2022. NPS held virtual input sessions in 2021 to solicit ideas for improvements from the local community, park users, organizations and others.

Created on August 15, 1978, in legislation signed by President Jimmy Carter, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area includes the following 14 parks and 19 locations listed in the NPS improvement proposal:

  • Bowmans Island – West
  • Bowmans Island – East and Orrs Ferry
  • Settles Bridge
  • McGinnis Ferry
  • Suwanee Creek
  • Abbotts Bridge
  • Medlock Bridge
  • Jones Bridge – North
  • Jones Bridge – South (Chattahoochee River Environmental Education Center)
  • Holcomb Bridge
  • Island Ford
  • Vickery Creek
  • Gold Branch
  • Johnson Ferry – North
  • Johnson Ferry – South
  • Cochran Shoals – Sope and Gunby Creeks, Interstate North
  • Cochran Shoals – Powers Island
  • Palisades – East
  • Palisades – West

I'm an experienced journalist who also traveled the world in a global marketing career working in the foodservice industry. My writing focuses on outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some community passions.

