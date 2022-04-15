Practical Advice from Gold Hunting Pros for Gold Panning in North Georgia Streams

We joined a group of experienced gold hunters for a day of successful gold panning in a nearby Cherokee County, GA, stream. After hiking 15 minutes on a public trail along a creek, we unpacked our gear, walked into the stream and began dumping shovels of bottom material into our pans.

In less time than it took us to make the short creek-side trek, members of our party retrieved the first sparkling gold flakes of the day. We were surprised how easy it was, and what little investment was required to find the valuable treasure.

You don't need lots of fancy or expensive gear for gold panning. Keep your load light and focus on the basics. DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Following are a few practical tips shared with us by the experienced members of our gold hunting outing:

What You Need

The list of required gear is remarkably-short: a spade-style shovel for digging, a plastic or metal pan for sifting material, a sucker bottle to retrieve flakes from the pan, a container (often a plastic bottle secured by a lanyard) to hold your gold, and water for drinking. The list of safety, convenience and optional items is longer. It includes insect repellent, sun screen, knee or hip boots, waterproof bags for your electronics and wallet, a folding stool, a first aid kit, and a backpack to carry all your gear. It's also recommended to keep a set of dry clothes in your vehicle, these experienced panners advise, just in case of an untimely slip and fall.

A long-handled, spade-style shovel plus flat bottom pans are essential tools. They can be bought online or locally in Cherokee County. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Where to Look

The simple answer is, "wherever the gold is." But more practically, you should look for gold wherever gold was mined or found previously. A number of online companies offer gold prospecting maps for sale. Those may not be necessary, as you can find decent free intel by searching the internet for Dahlonega Gold Belt Map, joining Facebook groups, and checking YouTube videos. Some local groups offer periodic open events where newbies can tag along with experienced prospectors to proven locations.

Recreational gold panning is allowed in streams of National Forest areas and in areas managed by the US Corps of Engineers. Federal agencies require strict adherence to regulations on recreational panning. They have law enforcement authority, and they do use it, so follow the rules closely.

Georgians in gold country are serious about property rights and trespassing, so keep off private property unless you have specific permission.

Watch Out For

While not inherently dangerous, there are some natural, human and legal risks to gold panning. Since you'll likely be in less-trafficked remote areas, brush and water snakes plus a variety of bugs can be around you. Georgia is home to six varieties of venomous snakes, so take snakes seriously. Generally, if you make noise and create movement, snakes will avoid you as much as you want to avoid them. Sunburn, and dehydration are easy to prevent when you carry and use the right supplies.

Use a backpack to carry your supplies. And a good pair of boots will keep you feet dry while working in creeks. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Falls from tripping, slipping on rocks and loss of balance are a real danger, especially in remote areas. Experienced panners often carry inflatable braces (available at drug stores and online) in case they twist an ankle or knee.

And as mentioned previously, closely follow regulations and avoid private property to minimize other human and legal risks.

Selling Your Treasure

Unless you hit a lucky streak, you won't be making any sales quickly. But when you do, the local experienced panners suggest selling to local sources, or to established brokers you can find online. The group we gold hunted with was cautious about offering specific local business locations. You can get recommendations from trusted local sources when you participate in the online group. But, as with any valuable commodity, be careful to check out your sources and always keep personal safety in mind if you're engaging in a face-to-face transaction.

Our Gold Hunting Adventure

Check out this Newsbreak story, where we joined a local panning adventure. You'll find more good insights from experienced gold hunters there.

