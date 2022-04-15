Practical Advice from Gold Hunting Pros for Gold Panning in North Georgia Streams

DeanLand

We joined a group of experienced gold hunters for a day of successful gold panning in a nearby Cherokee County, GA, stream. After hiking 15 minutes on a public trail along a creek, we unpacked our gear, walked into the stream and began dumping shovels of bottom material into our pans.

In less time than it took us to make the short creek-side trek, members of our party retrieved the first sparkling gold flakes of the day. We were surprised how easy it was, and what little investment was required to find the valuable treasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXyat_0fASkdbz00
You don't need lots of fancy or expensive gear for gold panning. Keep your load light and focus on the basics.DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Following are a few practical tips shared with us by the experienced members of our gold hunting outing:

What You Need

The list of required gear is remarkably-short: a spade-style shovel for digging, a plastic or metal pan for sifting material, a sucker bottle to retrieve flakes from the pan, a container (often a plastic bottle secured by a lanyard) to hold your gold, and water for drinking. The list of safety, convenience and optional items is longer. It includes insect repellent, sun screen, knee or hip boots, waterproof bags for your electronics and wallet, a folding stool, a first aid kit, and a backpack to carry all your gear. It's also recommended to keep a set of dry clothes in your vehicle, these experienced panners advise, just in case of an untimely slip and fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmRZJ_0fASkdbz00
A long-handled, spade-style shovel plus flat bottom pans are essential tools. They can be bought online or locally in Cherokee County.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Where to Look

The simple answer is, "wherever the gold is." But more practically, you should look for gold wherever gold was mined or found previously. A number of online companies offer gold prospecting maps for sale. Those may not be necessary, as you can find decent free intel by searching the internet for Dahlonega Gold Belt Map, joining Facebook groups, and checking YouTube videos. Some local groups offer periodic open events where newbies can tag along with experienced prospectors to proven locations.

Recreational gold panning is allowed in streams of National Forest areas and in areas managed by the US Corps of Engineers. Federal agencies require strict adherence to regulations on recreational panning. They have law enforcement authority, and they do use it, so follow the rules closely.

Georgians in gold country are serious about property rights and trespassing, so keep off private property unless you have specific permission.

Watch Out For

While not inherently dangerous, there are some natural, human and legal risks to gold panning. Since you'll likely be in less-trafficked remote areas, brush and water snakes plus a variety of bugs can be around you. Georgia is home to six varieties of venomous snakes, so take snakes seriously. Generally, if you make noise and create movement, snakes will avoid you as much as you want to avoid them. Sunburn, and dehydration are easy to prevent when you carry and use the right supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMmuZ_0fASkdbz00
Use a backpack to carry your supplies. And a good pair of boots will keep you feet dry while working in creeks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Falls from tripping, slipping on rocks and loss of balance are a real danger, especially in remote areas. Experienced panners often carry inflatable braces (available at drug stores and online) in case they twist an ankle or knee.

And as mentioned previously, closely follow regulations and avoid private property to minimize other human and legal risks.

Selling Your Treasure

Unless you hit a lucky streak, you won't be making any sales quickly. But when you do, the local experienced panners suggest selling to local sources, or to established brokers you can find online. The group we gold hunted with was cautious about offering specific local business locations. You can get recommendations from trusted local sources when you participate in the online group. But, as with any valuable commodity, be careful to check out your sources and always keep personal safety in mind if you're engaging in a face-to-face transaction.

Our Gold Hunting Adventure

Check out this Newsbreak story, where we joined a local panning adventure. You'll find more good insights from experienced gold hunters there.

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. You can follow DeanLand on Newsbreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. Check out these popular posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Georgia Hummingbird Migration Underway

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned

Favorite Fast Scenic Hikes Near Atlanta

Video: Spring Blooms at Gibbs Gardens

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gold# treasure hunting# adventure# profitable hobbies# hiking

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an experienced journalist who also traveled the world in a global marketing career working in the foodservice industry. My writing focuses on outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and still counting up. Leaving the corporate life behind, I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd. Currently a Georgia resident, I've also lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
853 followers

More from DeanLand

Below Bustling I-75, Popular Palisades Parks Await Scenic Restoration

As a never-ending multitude of vehicles daily speed across the dual concrete bridges of Interstate 75, an oasis of natural beauty, wildlife and recreation goes largely unnoticed by busy commuters and travelers. But along the banks of the Chattahoochee River below, thousands of visitors monthly connect with nature in the East and West Palisades units of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Will You Like the Big Changes Proposed for Chattahoochee River NRA Parks and Trails? Let the NPS Know.

In a first-ever comprehensive effort, the Atlanta-area based Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area plans a major rework of the trails, access points and other user amenities. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area contains 48 river miles and 19 park locations in urban and suburban areas stretching from Lake Lanier to Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Is TSA Precheck Better for Travelers Than Global Entry?

Frequent travelers often enjoy perks that help them better navigate airports and ports of entry to the US. Both the TSA Precheck program and Global Entry offer those benefits and are available to most US travelers. But which is better for you?

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Great Locomotive Chase 160th Anniversary Passing Quietly in North Georgia During "Cancel Culture" Times

When the 160th anniversary of the Great Locomotive Chase passes on April 12, don't expect large commemorative ceremonies or special events. Even in Kennesaw, the hometown of the famous "General" steam engine which features the locomotive in its official logo, only passing references of the famous event are visible in any public schedules.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

The Day World War II Came to Georgia: German U-Boats Sink Oil Tankers Off St. Simons Island on April 8, 1942

Just off the coast of St. Simons Island during the night of April 8, 1942, a darkened ship slid silently through calm waters on a dark night, silhouetted against the lights of the island. The oil tanker SS Oklahoma was making a delivery run, sailing north loaded with oil from a refinery in Louisiana.

Read full story
Blairsville, GA

Outdoors Fans Vote These North Georgia Parks as Their Final Favorite Four

In a mock "Madness" event, outdoor fans voted four North Georgia State Parks into a fantasy final four, then selected one as their state champion. Dreamed up by outdoors shop and online retailer Wander North Georgia to celebrate Georgia state parks, 16 North Georgia state parks were placed into a tournament-style bracket. Over the course of two weeks, outdoors fans voted on social media for their favorites in head-to-head competitions until only four remained. The event coincided with the NCAA basketball tournament, which owns copyrights to the terms March Madness and Final Four.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

We Chase the Story of the Great Locomotive Chase for the 160th Anniversary

April 12, 2022, marks the 160th anniversary of The Great Locomotive Chase. It’s an epic story with trains, spies, bravery and the first Medals of Honor in US history. Visiting local sites in northwest Georgia and beyond, we traced the lore and locations of this legendary event, ingrained in the collective memory in books, songs, major Hollywood movies, festivals and history museums. We focused on where to learn and experience the story, ignoring the modern day controversies which color this tragic period in our nation's history.

Read full story
Georgia State

Daffodils, Tulips and More Now Blooming at Georgia’s Gibbs Gardens

With two weeks of spring nearly gone, blooming seasons at Georgia’s Gibbs Gardens are changing each week. The garden’s famous daffodils have passed their peak period, though late-bloomers are expected to maintain their colorful flowers through mid-April. Featuring over 200 varieties of the early-spring bloomers planted over 50 acres of rolling hillsides and valleys, Gibbs Gardens features the largest daffodil display in the US.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

2 Marietta Streets Scheduled for Resurfacing

Two Marietta streets are scheduled for resurfacing beginning on Saturday, April 2, the City of Marietta’s Public Works Department has announced. Two Marietta streets are scheduled for resurfacing between April and July, 2022.Photo courtesy, photos-public-domain.com.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Hidden Botanical Garden Is a Blooming Family Treat

When springtime comes, locals and tourists flock to Gibbs Gardens and Atlanta Botanical Gardens, two of the best known spots for enjoying local blooms. But tucked away in Kennesaw just off Pine Mountain Road, the compact Smith-Gilbert Gardens offers curious visitors a bevy of blooms, wooded walking trails and a nationally-renowned display of tiny bonsai trees.

Read full story
1 comments
Acworth, GA

Favorite Festivals Return to Acworth This Spring

Two fan-favorite festivals are scheduled to return to Acworth this spring, delighting locals, visitors and area businesses. Festival tents line Acworth's Main Street for the annual Acworth Art Festival. The event returns April 2-3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand.

Read full story

Hummingbirds Are Aflutter! First Sightings in North Georgia Signal Increasing Spring Arrivals

The hummingbirds have landed. Or at least some have stopped over for a rest in North Georgia on their annual northerly migration to nesting areas along the east coast of the United States.

Read full story
8 comments
Acworth, GA

Acworth Community Gardens Springing to Life with Volunteer Help, Local Business Support

As spring brings the greening of plants everywhere, groups of volunteers are helping the new Acworth Community Gardens spring to life. The Acworth Community Garden is a cooperative project between the City of Acworth and community volunteers.Photo: DeanLand.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Can You Find Gold in North Georgia Streams? We Did!

It's Saturday morning and a group of approximately 30 people are gathering in the parking lot of a public park near Woodstock, GA, north of Atlanta. As they pull gear from car trunks and truck beds, muddy boots and tall waders drop on the asphalt. Shovel handles bounce off the hard surface. It quickly becomes clear that these are not members of area softball teams meeting up for a friendly game.

Read full story
5 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Southern Museum Marks 50th Anniversary with April Events

Kennesaw's Southern Museum has scheduled a series of April events in commemoration of its 50th anniversary on April 12. That day also marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Locomotive Chase, the famous Civil War raid that involved Union spies, a determined train conductor and the first Congressional Medals of Honor awarded in United States history.

Read full story
Georgia State

Three Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks Offer Easy Gas-Saving Get-Aways

With fuel prices at record highs, perhaps you're rethinking your spring break or summer vacation. Thankfully, you don't have to look far as Georgia's state parks offer great gas-saving getaways for families. Whether you're looking for a spring break adventure, long weekend retreat or an outdoorsy family vacation, Georgia's state parks promise family-friendly fun with enough variety to satisfy the entire gang.

Read full story
Georgia State

Delightful Daffodils Not Dampened by March Freeze at Gibbs Gardens

If you were planning a trip to North Georgia's Gibbs Gardens, don't worry about damage from the recent freeze. The gardens report the daffodil blooms were unharmed by the frigid blast, and mid-season blooming plants continue their seasonal color explosion.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Winter Guard Teams Competing in Kennesaw for Regional Championships

More than 60 Winter Guard International affiliated teams featuring over 1,000 performers will converge in Kennesaw, GA, for the 2022 Winter Guard International Atlanta regional championships. The event will be held March 26-27 at Harrison High School.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

What You'll See from Cartersville's Panoramic Pine Mountain

Located in Cartersville, GA, Pine Mountain offers wide-angle views of the surrounding countryside from a rocky overlook.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com. As the most visited national recreation area in the country, many Cobb County and Atlanta area residents are familiar with the climb and view at Kennesaw Mountain. For those wanting a change in scenery, northerly neighbor Pine Mountain offers a panoramic view coupled with excellent hiking.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy