Will You Like the Big Changes Proposed for Chattahoochee River NRA Parks and Trails? Let the NPS Know.

In a first-ever comprehensive effort, the Atlanta-area based Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area plans a major rework of the trails, access points and other user amenities. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area contains 48 river miles and 19 park locations in urban and suburban areas stretching from Lake Lanier to Atlanta.

Chattahoochee National Recreation Area includes park locations and 48 river miles in urban and suburban locations north of Atlanta. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

In 2021, an estimated 3.3 million people visited the Chattahoochee River parks, roughly the same number of visitors as the iconic Yosemite National Park. Chattahoochee is the 23rd most-visited park among the 423 locations in the National Park System, according to NPS statistics.

Among the major initiatives are adding new hiking trails to the parks, and trail restorations, reconstructions and relocations along the 65 miles of established trails. Other major plans call for improving visitor safety, installation of better trail marking and directional signage, adjusting parking areas and patterns to better match visitor use, and protecting natural and cultural resources through sustainable trails management practices. Details are provided in a published 278-page Comprehensive Trails Management Plan / Environmental Assessment document issued by the NPS.

The proposed master plan for the Chattahoochee NRA includes trail restorations, rebuilds and extensions, plus more. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

An excerpt from the park's comprehensive trails management plan states, "Most of the park’s existing 66.9 miles of designated trail system consists of legacy social trails, utility corridors, and relict roads. These legacy trails lack connectivity to neighboring park trails, degrade water quality through erosion runoff, and damage plant habitat. The proposed trail system, would improve overall sustainability, protect the park’s resources, and improve the visitor experience. Approximately 32 miles of trails would be added to the official trail system."

Chattahoochee National Recreation Areas stretch from Lake Lanier to Atlanta, including 19 locations along the Chattahoochee River. Map: COMPREHENSIVE TRAILS MANAGEMENT PLAN, Chattahoochee National Recreation Area

Cyclists also would see a small increase in available multi-use trails under the park's preferred development plan. Bicycling would continue to be allowed on designated trails in the Cochran Shoals unit, Palisades unit, and on trails designated as part of the potential greenway.

According to the park proposal, a one-time cost of $9,654,216 would be incurred for the preferred upgrades. Small increases in annual operating and maintenance costs and additional maintenance personnel also are included in the proposal. Written public input and comments are invited through April 30, 2022. The full proposal can be downloaded for review.

A typical park proposal map, this from the Sope Creek Trailhead at Cochran Shoals highlights proposed changes. Map: COMPREHENSIVE TRAILS MANAGEMENT PLAN, Chattahoochee National Recreation Area

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation area was created on August 15, 1978, in legislation signed by President Jimmy Carter. The 19 locations included in the overhaul proposal include:

Bowmans Island – West

Bowmans Island – East and Orrs Ferry

Settles Bridge

McGinnis Ferry

Suwanee Creek

Abbotts Bridge

Medlock Bridge

Jones Bridge – North

Jones Bridge – South (Chattahoochee River Environmental Education Center)

Holcomb Bridge

Island Ford

Vickery Creek

Gold Branch

Johnson Ferry – North

Johnson Ferry – South

Cochran Shoals – Sope and Gunby Creeks, Interstate North

Cochran Shoals – Powers Island

Palisades – East

Palisades – West

