Atlanta, GA

We Chase the Story of the Great Locomotive Chase for the 160th Anniversary

DeanLand

April 12, 2022, marks the 160th anniversary of The Great Locomotive Chase. It’s an epic story with trains, spies, bravery and the first Medals of Honor in US history.

Visiting local sites in northwest Georgia and beyond, we traced the lore and locations of this legendary event, ingrained in the collective memory in books, songs, major Hollywood movies, festivals and history museums. We focused on where to learn and experience the story, ignoring the modern day controversies which color this tragic period in our nation's history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxL43_0exWtkwN00
Locations and lore from the Great Locomotive Chase can be found from Atlanta, GA, to the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.Photo: DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

An extended account of this history journey is available at OurTravelCafe.com/chase, where some of the included links may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments. A new podcast from "Go South Old Man" gives more historical background. The podcast is available from most major podcast sites, including Amazon, Apple, Audible, Spotify, iHeart, and others.

From Marietta and Kennesaw to the story's final chapter in Chattanooga, here's the overview of what we found:

First Stop, Marietta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4nMZ_0exWtkwN00
A uniformed mannequin representing James Andrews peers from the second floor at the Kennesaw House, now the Marietta History Center.Photo: DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

The historic Kennesaw House, one of Marietta’s oldest buildings, has served as a warehouse, hospital, morgue, and hotel. Today, it’s home to the Marietta History Center. On the second floor, overlooking the railroad tracks, a bearded mannequin in period clothing peers out the window. This is the Andrews Raider’s Room, a re-creation of an 1860s hotel suite. James Andrews and his band of marauders stayed at the Kennesaw House before the raid, and boarded the train at the station next door. A timeline outlines the story of Andrews planning and the later train theft.

Big Shanty, 20 Minutes for Breakfast

If you’re looking for Big Shanty, it disappeared from maps in 1887, with the official founding of the city of Kennesaw. Here sits the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on April 12, 2022. Great fanfare accompanied the opening of the new museum 50 years ago, dedicated to documentation and retelling of the Great Locomotive Chase. The museum’s star attraction then and now: the restored General locomotive of chase fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZzwb_0exWtkwN00
A second-story viewing platform at Kennesaw's Southern Museum provides an overhead view of The General and its wood car.Photo: DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

The museum features an extensive display on the strategic importance and operations of Southern railroads during the 1800s. The operations of Marietta’s Glover Machine Works, a local locomotive builder, also are recreated. Visitors can also see a film about The Great Locomotive Chase, which reflects a Southern-centric perspective of the story. And don't miss the Jolley Education Center, a kids area that features an interactive train-driving space.

Finally, the restored General awaits, gleaming in bright red with brightly polished brass fittings. A second story viewing area provides a birds-eye perspective of the engine and its fuel car.

Chattanooga: End of the Line

Just inside the gates of the Chattanooga National Cemetery, a large memorial topped by a scale replica of the General marks the final resting places of James Andrews and several of his raiders. Blue flags flap in the wind, commemorating the first US Medal of Honor recipients are interred here. Walking around the memorial, the four sides tell the story of the raiders.

Rescuing the Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHmTK_0exWtkwN00
The Texas, now on display at the Atlanta History Center, was the final locomotive to join The Chase.Photo courtesy of Atlanta History Center. All Rights Reserved

Commandeered by conductor William Fuller near Calhoun, the Texas was the final locomotive to join the chase. Retired in 1907, the locomotive was donated “to the ladies of Atlanta.” After restoration, the Texas resided in the basement of a building housing the Atlanta Cyclorama. The Texas now enjoys a new home at the Atlanta History Center’s railroad exhibit, which opened in 2018.

Remembering the Chase

In addition to contemporary newspaper accounts, a detailed story of the raid entitled The Great Locomotive Chase, was written by raid participant William Pittenger and published in 1893. Other commemorations of the event include:

  • US Medal of Honor. Considered the highest military award in the country, a total of 19 Union soldiers received the US Medal of Honor for their part in the historic raid. These were the first Medals of Honor in US history.
  • Concert Music. Music of The Great Locomotive Chase by composer Robert W. Smith is often played by concert bands and symphonies. The piece “stages the train chase complete with fascinating textures and effects,” says program notes from the publisher.
  • Multiple Books. Other well-known accounts are found in “Wild Train: The Story of The Andrews Raiders,” by Charles O’Neill and published in 1956; and “Stealing the General: The Great Locomotive Chase and the First Medal of Honor,” by Marietta resident Russel S. Bonds in 2006. Bonds' book was selected by Civil War Interactive as "one of the top Civil War books of all time. (While it's available through usual sources, you can find the best price -- about half of the Amazon price -- at the Marietta History Center gift shop. Than means you can buy the book AND visit the museum for less that the book purchase alone on Amazon!)
  • A Slapstick Silent Movie. Film legend Buster Keaton directed and starred in the 1926 feature film, The General. An ad for the movie read, “Join the LAUGH Brigade. Enlist for Fun with the Commander-in-Chief of LAUGHTER!”
  • A Disney Movie. This 1956 Hollywood version, starring Fess Parker and Jeffrey Hunter, portrays the historic story made by the Walt Disney Company. Major portions were filmed near Clayton and Tallulah Falls, GA. The movie is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.
  • A Television Special. In 1961, the Disney re-edited the movie into a two-part feature for television’s “The Magical World of Disney.”
  • Community Festivals. Both Adairsville, GA, and Cartersville, GA, celebrate Great Locomotive Chase festivals. But both festivals are held in October, not during April when the chase occurred.

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. You can follow DeanLand on Newsbreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. Check out these popular posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Georgia Hummingbird Migration Underway

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned

Favorite Fast Scenic Hikes Near Atlanta

Video: Spring Blooms at Gibbs Gardens

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Trains# Spies# Civil War# Locomotive Chase

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm an experienced journalist who also traveled the world in a global marketing career working in the foodservice industry. My writing focuses on outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and still counting up. Leaving the corporate life behind, I'm now a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd. Currently a Georgia resident, I've also lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
721 followers

More from DeanLand

Blairsville, GA

Outdoors Fans Vote These North Georgia Parks as Their Final Favorite Four

In a mock "Madness" event, outdoor fans voted four North Georgia State Parks into a fantasy final four, then selected one as their state champion. Dreamed up by outdoors shop and online retailer Wander North Georgia to celebrate Georgia state parks, 16 North Georgia state parks were placed into a tournament-style bracket. Over the course of two weeks, outdoors fans voted on social media for their favorites in head-to-head competitions until only four remained. The event coincided with the NCAA basketball tournament, which owns copyrights to the terms March Madness and Final Four.

Read full story
Georgia State

Daffodils, Tulips and More Now Blooming at Georgia’s Gibbs Gardens

With two weeks of spring nearly gone, blooming seasons at Georgia’s Gibbs Gardens are changing each week. The garden’s famous daffodils have passed their peak period, though late-bloomers are expected to maintain their colorful flowers through mid-April. Featuring over 200 varieties of the early-spring bloomers planted over 50 acres of rolling hillsides and valleys, Gibbs Gardens features the largest daffodil display in the US.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

2 Marietta Streets Scheduled for Resurfacing

Two Marietta streets are scheduled for resurfacing beginning on Saturday, April 2, the City of Marietta’s Public Works Department has announced. Two Marietta streets are scheduled for resurfacing between April and July, 2022.Photo courtesy, photos-public-domain.com.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Hidden Botanical Garden Is a Blooming Family Treat

When springtime comes, locals and tourists flock to Gibbs Gardens and Atlanta Botanical Gardens, two of the best known spots for enjoying local blooms. But tucked away in Kennesaw just off Pine Mountain Road, the compact Smith-Gilbert Gardens offers curious visitors a bevy of blooms, wooded walking trails and a nationally-renowned display of tiny bonsai trees.

Read full story
1 comments
Acworth, GA

Favorite Festivals Return to Acworth This Spring

Two fan-favorite festivals are scheduled to return to Acworth this spring, delighting locals, visitors and area businesses. Festival tents line Acworth's Main Street for the annual Acworth Art Festival. The event returns April 2-3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand.

Read full story

Hummingbirds Are Aflutter! First Sightings in North Georgia Signal Increasing Spring Arrivals

The hummingbirds have landed. Or at least some have stopped over for a rest in North Georgia on their annual northerly migration to nesting areas along the east coast of the United States.

Read full story
8 comments
Acworth, GA

Acworth Community Gardens Springing to Life with Volunteer Help, Local Business Support

As spring brings the greening of plants everywhere, groups of volunteers are helping the new Acworth Community Gardens spring to life. The Acworth Community Garden is a cooperative project between the City of Acworth and community volunteers.Photo: DeanLand.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Can You Find Gold in North Georgia Streams? We Did!

It's Saturday morning and a group of approximately 30 people are gathering in the parking lot of a public park near Woodstock, GA, north of Atlanta. As they pull gear from car trunks and truck beds, muddy boots and tall waders drop on the asphalt. Shovel handles bounce off the hard surface. It quickly becomes clear that these are not members of area softball teams meeting up for a friendly game.

Read full story
5 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw's Southern Museum Marks 50th Anniversary with April Events

Kennesaw's Southern Museum has scheduled a series of April events in commemoration of its 50th anniversary on April 12. That day also marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Locomotive Chase, the famous Civil War raid that involved Union spies, a determined train conductor and the first Congressional Medals of Honor awarded in United States history.

Read full story
Georgia State

Three Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks Offer Easy Gas-Saving Get-Aways

With fuel prices at record highs, perhaps you're rethinking your spring break or summer vacation. Thankfully, you don't have to look far as Georgia's state parks offer great gas-saving getaways for families. Whether you're looking for a spring break adventure, long weekend retreat or an outdoorsy family vacation, Georgia's state parks promise family-friendly fun with enough variety to satisfy the entire gang.

Read full story
Georgia State

Delightful Daffodils Not Dampened by March Freeze at Gibbs Gardens

If you were planning a trip to North Georgia's Gibbs Gardens, don't worry about damage from the recent freeze. The gardens report the daffodil blooms were unharmed by the frigid blast, and mid-season blooming plants continue their seasonal color explosion.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Winter Guard Teams Competing in Kennesaw for Regional Championships

More than 60 Winter Guard International affiliated teams featuring over 1,000 performers will converge in Kennesaw, GA, for the 2022 Winter Guard International Atlanta regional championships. The event will be held March 26-27 at Harrison High School.

Read full story
Cartersville, GA

What You'll See from Cartersville's Panoramic Pine Mountain

Located in Cartersville, GA, Pine Mountain offers wide-angle views of the surrounding countryside from a rocky overlook.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com. As the most visited national recreation area in the country, many Cobb County and Atlanta area residents are familiar with the climb and view at Kennesaw Mountain. For those wanting a change in scenery, northerly neighbor Pine Mountain offers a panoramic view coupled with excellent hiking.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb's Largest Gathering of Musicians Happens March 17-19 at Lassiter High School

In perhaps the largest gathering of musicians in the county, more than 50 high school band groups from throughout Cobb County will perform over three days in the annual Large Group Performance Evaluation (LGPE) program at Lassiter High School, March 17-19.

Read full story
Georgia State

We Rented an RV. Here's What We Learned.

To test-drive an RV camping experience, we rented an RV and headed to the great outdoors. Now, you can benefit from what we learned.OurTravelCafe.com. During the extended COVID pandemic, families everywhere are rediscovering the great outdoors. Visits to national and state parks are booming. And more than 10 million families tried camping for the first time in 2021, according to a Kampgrounds of America report.

Read full story
49 comments
Atlanta, GA

Flight of the Hummingbirds: Expect North Georgia Arrivals by Late March

A great place to spot hummingbirds is in a garden with nectar-producing flowers. We got lucky and captured one near an information sign.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com. The annual long journey of the tiny hummingbird is underway, and the migrating masses likely will be reaching Atlanta, Cobb County and the rest of North Georgia later this month and beyond as they head north for the mating season.

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

Buying a Car? Be Prepared to Wait and Pay More Than Sticker

An untimely convergence of global events has created a shortage of new cars. Consumers are waiting longer and paying more.Graphic: DeanLand. If you're thinking of buying a new car, be prepared for a new experience. Drive by any new car dealership in Cobb County and you'll see vast parking lots of unfilled spaces. Showrooms are empty too, with fewer customers visiting, making new car salespersons the loneliest people in town.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Short Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

One of Georgia's tall waterfalls, free-falling Toccoa Falls is taller than Niagara Falls, and an easy walk for visitors of all ages.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com. Georgia's many waterfalls are among its most amazing and popular natural attractions. But many require long hikes through uneven terrain and up steep inclines to enjoy the beauty.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Osprey Pairs Returning to Lake Allatoona Nests

An osprey prepares to take flight from its nest at Lake Allatoona.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com. As early blooms peak through the soil and the first leaves start to appear on area trees, that means Lake Allatoona osprey will soon return to their nesting sites for spring hatching season. Each year, pairs of these large birds of prey begin the mating season in March and April, before the female lays her eggs in a large nest high up in tall trees or man-made structures.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy