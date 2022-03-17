Delightful Daffodils Not Dampened by March Freeze at Gibbs Gardens

DeanLand

If you were planning a trip to North Georgia's Gibbs Gardens, don't worry about damage from the recent freeze. The gardens report the daffodil blooms were unharmed by the frigid blast, and mid-season blooming plants continue their seasonal color explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZKes_0effJITg00
Georgia's mid-March freeze didn't dampen the daffodils at Gibbs Gardens, near Ballground, GAPhoto: OurTravelCafe.com

In an e-mail to season pass holders on March 15, the Gardens reassured potential visitors that they would experience a normal season. Mid-season daffodil varieties are in full bloom, and will remain at their peak through approximately April 1. Then, late blooming daffodils of the 200 varieties planted at GIbbs will begin their seasonal blooms through around April 15.

Millions of daffodil plants line more than 50 acres of rolling hillsides and valleys at Gibbs Gardens. Tulips are also in blooming season, which generally runs until early May. And colorful cherry blossoms are expected to make their colorful premier soon, usually appearing near mid-March for approximately two weeks.

Gibbs Gardens publishes a bloom schedule on its website to help visitors plan the most colorful periods to see their favorite plants in full glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0xnX_0effJITg00
With more than 300 acres of landscaped gardens, Gibbs Gardens offers a variety of areas featuring year-round beauty.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com

Best Times to Visit

Master landscaper and gardener Jim GIbbs planned the gardens for year-round beauty. With more than 300 acres of gardens on the residential estate, GIbbs Gardens is one of the largest residential gardens in the US. In 2020, it was named one of the top gardens in the United State and received the
Tripadvisor/Travelers’ Choice Award 2020.

Open from March through early December, the best time to visit truly depends on your favorite flora. By painting with flowers on a natural canvas, Gibbs Gardens delivers different experiences as the temperatures, blooms and seasons change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlvLT_0effJITg00
Changing seasons are one of the top reasons to visit Gibbs Gardens multiple times in a year.Photo: OurTravelCafe.com

More Information

More Information

Here are six great reasons to visit in all seasons, sure to convert the casually curious into bona fide frequent visitors to these outstanding gardens. Since the gardens are closed on some days for caretaking, it's best to visit the Gibbs Gardens website for operating days, times and more information.

Looking for more outdoor and family-friendly excursions near Cobb County, Northwest Georgia and beyond?

