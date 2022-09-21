The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bags

We would like to thank Rachel Lane and New Zion Baptist Church for supplying both Benton Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office with sensory bags!

After attending a Families on the Spectrum class in Calvert City Mrs. Lane ran with the sensory bag idea. Each cruiser will be supplied with one bag to aid in comforting children with special needs. The bags contain toys to help with stemming and include a dry-erase board to aid in communicating with non-verbal children. Emergencies can be stressful for anyone but can be quite intimidating for a child with special needs. Thank you some much to New Zion for donations and to Mrs. Rachel Lane for putting them together! Many families work through this on a daily basis.

The bags are called Lincoln’s Bag after Captain Lane and Mrs. Lane’s sweet nephew, Lincoln, who is living with autism!

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the United States today.

We know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, most influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Because autism is a spectrum disorder, each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges. The ways in which people with autism learn, think and problem-solve can range from highly skilled to severely challenged. Some people with ASD may require significant support in their daily lives, while others may need less support and, in some cases, live entirely independently.

Several factors may influence the development of autism, and it is often accompanied by sensory sensitivities and medical issues such as gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, seizures or sleep disorders, as well as mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and attention issues.

Signs of autism usually appear by age 2 or 3. Some associated development delays can appear even earlier, and often, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Research shows that early intervention leads to positive outcomes later in life for people with autism.