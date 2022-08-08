Highway/Street Closures for Building Demolition in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, Aug. 10

Marshall County Daily 8/8/2020

PADUCAH, Ky. (August 8, 2022) – At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west side of U.S. 45/South 7th Street between Broadway and South Street.

KY 58/KY 80/Broadway will be closed in Downtown Mayfield between 6th Street and 8th Street starting promptly at 8 a.m., Wednesday. It is expected to remain closed for approximately 10 days. The section of U.S. 45/South 7th Street was already closed between Broadway and South Street.

Motorists may self-detour via side streets. The KY 121 Bypass and KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass also provide opportunities to avoid these closures in Downtown Mayfield.

Motorists driving in Downtown Mayfield should be alert for trucks moving into and out of the worksite. Caution is required.

Motorists are reminded to not remove or drive around Road Closed barricades. They are there for your safety.

