Elon Musk Apologizes After Taunting Laid-off Twitter Employee with Disability

Daylight Buzz

Sources: Market Watch and Tech Crunch (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1jMB_0lCyxk3B00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk has expressed regret for publicly making fun of a disabled Twitter worker who was unsure if he had been let go by the social media platform.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, a former employee, was criticized by Musk for his work ethic and for having "done basically no work for the past four months," according to Musk.

Last Sunday when Thorleifsson, also known as "Halli," opened his work computer, he discovered that he had been logged out.

Thorleifsson tweeted Musk on Monday to inquire about his employment status at Twitter after not receiving a response from the company's human resources division.

Musk responded in a tweet:

Musk wrote in a tweet:

"The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual job, claimed as his justification that he had a handicap that prohibited him from typing, yet was concurrently tweeting up a storm."

Musk has already made fun of Twitter staff in public, as evidenced by the exchange.

The CEO of Twitter mocked the Twitter employees he'd fired for criticizing him in a satirical message in November.

Another time, he claimed that a former worker had "a sad case of adult onset Tourette's" after she disparaged him in a string of tweets.

The online drama started when wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient Haraldur Thorleifsson tried to access his computer last Sunday to complete some work but was subsequently locked out.

He was one of about 200 people who, despite the absence of information, believed they were among the victims of Musk's most recent round of layoffs.

Thorleifsson tweeted the Tesla Tycoon in the hopes of receiving some direct responses after nine days had passed with no word on the status of his employment.

He tweeted on Monday:

"Maybe if enough people retweet you'll respond me here."

Musk changed his mind, though, late on Tuesday afternoon.

He tweeted:

"Halli, please accept my apology for my failure to understand your predicament. It was predicated on information I was given that was false or, in some circumstances, truthful but meaningless."

Following Musk's tweet, a message was sent to Thorleifsson asking for a comment.

He previously described the event as "surreal" in an email.

Icelandic resident Thorleifsson has approximately 151,000 Twitter followers (Musk has over 130 million).

After Twitter purchased his startup Ueno in 2021 under the previous administration, he joined the platform.

In Icelandic media, he received praise for opting to receive the purchase price in salaries rather than a one-time payment.

This is so that he could assist Iceland's social services and safety net by paying more taxes to that country.

The newest startling event occurs as Twitter has been having trouble staying online.

The social network had a substantial outage on Monday.

A few days before to that, numerous features of the social network, including the timeline, were not functioning properly for members everywhere.

Twitter started informing users last month that they had exceeded their "daily rate limit," and another glitch prevented users from following other users.

Many worried that Twitter will gradually disintegrate when Musk gained control of the social network last October and sacked thousands of employees.

Sources: Twitter and AP News

P.S. Follow for more...

Want more local news? Then download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon Musk# Trending# Twitter# Employees# National

Comments / 0

Published by

A little buzz of news along with a little buzz of daylight.

N/A
264 followers

More from Daylight Buzz

Biden Admin Bans Troops From Displaying Giant Flags At Major Events

Sources: The Daily Caller(Shout out to check their amazing websites) On February 10, Department of Defense (DOD) representatives sent a message to military members informing them that prominent American flag displays at sporting events are no longer appropriate.

Read full story
412 comments
Marshfield, WI

A 'lifeline' for nearly 30M Americans is About to End

Source: ABC News (Shout out to check their amazing websites) Before her family's monthly food stamp benefits are significantly reduced, Deanna Hardy of Marshfield, Wisconsin, is stocking up on more expensive foods like beef, eggs, and salmon.

Read full story
154 comments

SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family

Sources: Radar Online and Daily Mail(Shout out to check their amazing websites) President Joe Biden's younger brother allegedly wrote a letter praising his family connections while requesting employment from the Qatari royal family.

Read full story
179 comments

This Russian Neighbor Is Building A $600M, 125-Mile Border Fence To Check Putin's Political Muscle

Sources: Benzinga(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to mounting security concerns brought on by Vladimir Putin's escalating invasion of Ukraine, Finland is erecting a 200-kilometer barrier along the Russian border.

Read full story

Donald Trump Was Paid $1 Million For A Pizza Hut Commercial But He Made Company Millions Putting 'Stuffed Crust' On Map

Sources: The Things (Shout out to check their amazing websites) "Commercial legend" doesn't immediately spring to mind or scream out when we think of Donald Trump. He did, however, significantly contribute to Pizza Hut's success in the 1990s.

Read full story
250 comments

Elon Musk Rumored to Be Giving Twitter CEO Job to Guy in Charge of Digging Holes in the Ground

Sources: Futurism and India Today(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Platformer says that a new name may be emerging as Twitter's next CEO as the Elon Musk-owned company experiences yet another abrupt wave of employment cutbacks.

Read full story
4 comments

China’s Plan for Peace In Ukraine Just Went Up In Flames

Sources: 1945(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to the Chinese government's 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Moscow rejected the entire document and insisted that its demands must be satisfied before the war can be ended.

Read full story
33 comments
Stagecoach, NV

5 Dead, Including Patient, In Medical Flight Crash In Nevada

Sources: News18 and The Guardian (Shout out to check their amazing websites) The National Weather Service in Reno had issued a snowstorm warning for a broad portion of Nevada, including Lyon County, when the accident happened.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy