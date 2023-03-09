Elon Musk Apologizes After Taunting Laid-off Twitter Employee with Disability

Sources: Market Watch and Tech Crunch (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

Elon Musk has expressed regret for publicly making fun of a disabled Twitter worker who was unsure if he had been let go by the social media platform.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, a former employee, was criticized by Musk for his work ethic and for having "done basically no work for the past four months," according to Musk.

Last Sunday when Thorleifsson, also known as "Halli," opened his work computer, he discovered that he had been logged out.

Thorleifsson tweeted Musk on Monday to inquire about his employment status at Twitter after not receiving a response from the company's human resources division.

Musk responded in a tweet:

Musk wrote in a tweet:

"The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual job, claimed as his justification that he had a handicap that prohibited him from typing, yet was concurrently tweeting up a storm."

Musk has already made fun of Twitter staff in public, as evidenced by the exchange.

The CEO of Twitter mocked the Twitter employees he'd fired for criticizing him in a satirical message in November.

Another time, he claimed that a former worker had "a sad case of adult onset Tourette's" after she disparaged him in a string of tweets.

The online drama started when wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient Haraldur Thorleifsson tried to access his computer last Sunday to complete some work but was subsequently locked out.

He was one of about 200 people who, despite the absence of information, believed they were among the victims of Musk's most recent round of layoffs.

Thorleifsson tweeted the Tesla Tycoon in the hopes of receiving some direct responses after nine days had passed with no word on the status of his employment.

He tweeted on Monday:

"Maybe if enough people retweet you'll respond me here."

Musk changed his mind, though, late on Tuesday afternoon.

He tweeted:

"Halli, please accept my apology for my failure to understand your predicament. It was predicated on information I was given that was false or, in some circumstances, truthful but meaningless."

Following Musk's tweet, a message was sent to Thorleifsson asking for a comment.

He previously described the event as "surreal" in an email.

Icelandic resident Thorleifsson has approximately 151,000 Twitter followers (Musk has over 130 million).

After Twitter purchased his startup Ueno in 2021 under the previous administration, he joined the platform.

In Icelandic media, he received praise for opting to receive the purchase price in salaries rather than a one-time payment.

This is so that he could assist Iceland's social services and safety net by paying more taxes to that country.

The newest startling event occurs as Twitter has been having trouble staying online.

The social network had a substantial outage on Monday.

A few days before to that, numerous features of the social network, including the timeline, were not functioning properly for members everywhere.

Twitter started informing users last month that they had exceeded their "daily rate limit," and another glitch prevented users from following other users.

Many worried that Twitter will gradually disintegrate when Musk gained control of the social network last October and sacked thousands of employees.

