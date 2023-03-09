Biden Admin Bans Troops From Displaying Giant Flags At Major Events

Sources: The Daily Caller (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

On February 10, Department of Defense (DOD) representatives sent a message to military members informing them that prominent American flag displays at sporting events are no longer appropriate.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Spoehr of the Heritage Foundation told NBC News that the military is presently dealing with poor recruiting rates across the services, a "draught" not seen since 1973 when the United States departed Vietnam and the conscription effectively ceased.

The advice represents a reversal of behaviors that the Pentagon had previously advocated, even if it is in accordance with Title 4 of the United States Code or the U.S. Flag Code.

Military personnel have been asked to hold enormous, horizontal flags during sporting events in recent years, and some military units have carried them in parades.

Nicole Schwegman, a DOD official, told the Daily Caller:

"The flag should never touch the ground or be carried flat or horizontally, despite the fact that many people, including Service members, find these activities moving and patriotic, Cmdr."

According to Schwegman:

"The American flag may only be shown in public demonstrations by DoD jump teams if it can be safely captured and handled with respect by ground personnel during landings."

"This memorandum guarantees that our Service members can appropriately display their patriotism and military prowess while abiding by DoD policy."

According to the Indianapolis Star, it was discovered in 2015 that DOD officials had spent more than $6.8 million over the preceding four years on patriotic displays like the now-discouraged full-field flag displays at sporting events.

The Pentagon outlawed the practice of "paid patriotism" after a joint oversight report by then-Republican Arizona senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, a programme they started to aid in recruitment, according to NPR.

NBC News reported that a DOD internal study indicated that only 9% of people eligible to serve in the military were interested in doing so, despite the removal of the high school graduation and GED requirements for enlistment and the waiver of tattoo prohibitions.

In America, patriotism is also at an all-time low.

Only 38% of adults, down significantly from the average 55% recorded when the issue was originally posed in 2001, said they were "very proud" to be Americans, according to a recent Gallup poll, according to CNN.

Notwithstanding these difficulties, DOD officials insist that the memorandum complies with legal requirements and would improve the use of the flag.

According to Stars and Stripes, Chris Meagher, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said:

"I encourage public affairs officers to engage with sponsors of community events to identify additional ways to demonstrate the patriotism and capabilities of our soldiers that fit with DoD policy."

