A 'lifeline' for nearly 30M Americans is About to End

Before her family's monthly food stamp benefits are significantly reduced, Deanna Hardy of Marshfield, Wisconsin, is stocking up on more expensive foods like beef, eggs, and salmon.

The mother of two told ABC News:

"We're really going to struggle. Because of the meat, dairy, fruits, and vegetables, we will ultimately have to return to less expensive foods like noodles and processed goods. That is pricey."

One of the almost 30 million Americans preparing for a big reduction in their monthly food aid is Deanna Hardy.

On March 1, the federal government will stop making pandemic-era payments to low-income families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, after almost three years.

The additional SNAP payments have already been discontinued in 18 states, affecting almost 12 million Individuals.

On March 1, the remaining 32 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, follow suit.

According to a research by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the typical household will spend $95 less on food each month.

Some consumers may lose hundreds of dollars each month in food aid, depending on other criteria including family size and income.

Ben and Deanna Hardy both have disabilities, so they are dependent on a fixed income to support their two young sons.

The Hardys' monthly SNAP payment will decrease from $960 to $200 if the special benefit allotment is eliminated.

"I don’t think the cuts could have happened at a worse time."

Hardy said:

"When the extra payments began, food prices were nowhere near where they are now."

The extra SNAP benefits are being eliminated as incomes struggle to keep pace with the persistently high inflation rate.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for just food are up 10.1% from a year ago, with bread and breakfast cereals each seeing an increase of 15% and basics like butter up by 31%.

According to a report by the Urban Institute, the increase in benefits has been a lifeline for many Americans and is responsible for keeping 4.2 million individuals out of poverty since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The additional funding was always intended to be short-term and to expire once the Biden administration proclaimed the COVID-19 outbreak to be over, which it planned to do in May.

In exchange for a new "permanent" programme to replace summertime school lunches for low-income families, Legislators exchanged the additional "temporary" advantages.

Families like Jamillah Smith's and her niece's, a 9-year-old, are feeling the effects of the cuts.

They would now have $250 less to spend each month on food in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they already struggle to make ends meet.

Smith said:

"That will likely send me to a food pantry a few times every month. There will be a lot of coupon cutting, a lot of grocery shop or food-saving apps."

The nation's food banks are currently working overtime to accommodate the surge in demand and close the gap left by the termination of the additional benefits.

Since Georgia stopped providing further SNAP benefits in May, the number of visitors to the 600,000-person-strong Atlanta Community Food Bank, which covers 29 counties, has increased by 30%.

Kyle Waide, chief executive officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, remarked:

"Many of those persons are using our network for the first time in their life. They are experiencing economic hardships they have never experienced before."

He said that his food bank is now spending a record $2 million per month to feed its customers and is pleading with lawmakers to strengthen the SNAP programme.

She spoke:

"What would it be like in six months if costs continue to rise and we are unable to even make this work now?"

Some SNAP beneficiaries are pleading with their states to make up the shortfall caused by the reduction in federal funds.

Only New Jersey has so far agreed to offer the additional SNAP benefits.

