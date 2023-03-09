SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family

Daylight Buzz

Sources: Radar Online and Daily Mail (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yb1PW_0lCw11D400
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byCenter for Strategic & International Studies/Creative Commons

President Joe Biden's younger brother allegedly wrote a letter praising his family connections while requesting employment from the Qatari royal family.

In August 2017, Jim Biden, the President's younger brother, requested a meeting in a groveling letter to the prince of Qatar who oversaw the $170 billion investment fund for the Arab country.

Jim wrote to a director of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in a letter that DailyMail.com was able to retrieve from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop.

Jim said:

"My family could provide a wealth of introductions and commercial opportunities at the highest levels."

The letter is the most recent in a string of allegations that Joe Biden's younger brother Jim Biden, 73, has been exploiting the family name to strengthen his business ties in the Middle East.

Jim asked for a meeting with the prince while using Hunter Biden's name to strengthen his contacts in the Middle Eastern country, according to Daily Mail, which was the first to get the letter from the infamous "laptop from hell" on Tuesday.

Jim is also entangled in the continuing criminal probe into his nephew Hunter by the federal government.

Authorities are reportedly considering charging Hunter with tax offences, unlawful foreign lobbying, and money laundering.

The letter was first made public by the right-wing news outlet Breitbart in October of last year, but since then, as a result of Jim's vigorous promotion of his familial ties to his Middle Eastern business partners, it has acquired new relevance.

President Biden's brother reportedly wrote to the director of the Qatar Investment Authority for the attention of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani on August 1, 2017:

"I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration."

Republicans in the House are looking into charges that President Biden and his family exploited the Biden name to advance and gain from their own private business transactions.

Comer announced the inquiry into the president in January where he stated:

"Information uncovered by Committee Republicans suggests Joe Biden lied to the American people about his role in his family's business operations."

The move by the House Republicans to initiate a probe into the situation was mocked by President Biden, who has repeatedly denied any involvement in the financial transactions of either his brother or son.

White House spokesman Ian Sams stated in January:

"Congressional Republicans' top priority is to attack President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories rather than working with him to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs."

He said:

"We hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political retaliation. President Biden will not let these political attacks divert him from working on People' issues."

Source: Breitbart

P.S. Follow for more...

Want more local news? Then download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Politics# Qatar# National# Breakng

Comments / 179

Published by

A little buzz of news along with a little buzz of daylight.

N/A
264 followers

More from Daylight Buzz

Elon Musk Apologizes After Taunting Laid-off Twitter Employee with Disability

Sources: Market Watch and Tech Crunch(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Elon Musk has expressed regret for publicly making fun of a disabled Twitter worker who was unsure if he had been let go by the social media platform.

Read full story

Biden Admin Bans Troops From Displaying Giant Flags At Major Events

Sources: The Daily Caller(Shout out to check their amazing websites) On February 10, Department of Defense (DOD) representatives sent a message to military members informing them that prominent American flag displays at sporting events are no longer appropriate.

Read full story
412 comments
Marshfield, WI

A 'lifeline' for nearly 30M Americans is About to End

Source: ABC News (Shout out to check their amazing websites) Before her family's monthly food stamp benefits are significantly reduced, Deanna Hardy of Marshfield, Wisconsin, is stocking up on more expensive foods like beef, eggs, and salmon.

Read full story
154 comments

This Russian Neighbor Is Building A $600M, 125-Mile Border Fence To Check Putin's Political Muscle

Sources: Benzinga(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to mounting security concerns brought on by Vladimir Putin's escalating invasion of Ukraine, Finland is erecting a 200-kilometer barrier along the Russian border.

Read full story

Donald Trump Was Paid $1 Million For A Pizza Hut Commercial But He Made Company Millions Putting 'Stuffed Crust' On Map

Sources: The Things (Shout out to check their amazing websites) "Commercial legend" doesn't immediately spring to mind or scream out when we think of Donald Trump. He did, however, significantly contribute to Pizza Hut's success in the 1990s.

Read full story
250 comments

Elon Musk Rumored to Be Giving Twitter CEO Job to Guy in Charge of Digging Holes in the Ground

Sources: Futurism and India Today(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Platformer says that a new name may be emerging as Twitter's next CEO as the Elon Musk-owned company experiences yet another abrupt wave of employment cutbacks.

Read full story
4 comments

China’s Plan for Peace In Ukraine Just Went Up In Flames

Sources: 1945(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to the Chinese government's 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Moscow rejected the entire document and insisted that its demands must be satisfied before the war can be ended.

Read full story
33 comments
Stagecoach, NV

5 Dead, Including Patient, In Medical Flight Crash In Nevada

Sources: News18 and The Guardian (Shout out to check their amazing websites) The National Weather Service in Reno had issued a snowstorm warning for a broad portion of Nevada, including Lyon County, when the accident happened.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy