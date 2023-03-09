SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family

Sources: Radar Online and Daily Mail (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

President Joe Biden's younger brother allegedly wrote a letter praising his family connections while requesting employment from the Qatari royal family.

In August 2017, Jim Biden, the President's younger brother, requested a meeting in a groveling letter to the prince of Qatar who oversaw the $170 billion investment fund for the Arab country.

Jim wrote to a director of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in a letter that DailyMail.com was able to retrieve from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop.

Jim said:

"My family could provide a wealth of introductions and commercial opportunities at the highest levels."

The letter is the most recent in a string of allegations that Joe Biden's younger brother Jim Biden, 73, has been exploiting the family name to strengthen his business ties in the Middle East.

Jim asked for a meeting with the prince while using Hunter Biden's name to strengthen his contacts in the Middle Eastern country, according to Daily Mail, which was the first to get the letter from the infamous "laptop from hell" on Tuesday.

Jim is also entangled in the continuing criminal probe into his nephew Hunter by the federal government.

Authorities are reportedly considering charging Hunter with tax offences, unlawful foreign lobbying, and money laundering.

The letter was first made public by the right-wing news outlet Breitbart in October of last year, but since then, as a result of Jim's vigorous promotion of his familial ties to his Middle Eastern business partners, it has acquired new relevance.

President Biden's brother reportedly wrote to the director of the Qatar Investment Authority for the attention of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani on August 1, 2017:

"I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration."

Republicans in the House are looking into charges that President Biden and his family exploited the Biden name to advance and gain from their own private business transactions.

Comer announced the inquiry into the president in January where he stated:

"Information uncovered by Committee Republicans suggests Joe Biden lied to the American people about his role in his family's business operations."

The move by the House Republicans to initiate a probe into the situation was mocked by President Biden, who has repeatedly denied any involvement in the financial transactions of either his brother or son.

White House spokesman Ian Sams stated in January:

"Congressional Republicans' top priority is to attack President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories rather than working with him to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs."

He said:

"We hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political retaliation. President Biden will not let these political attacks divert him from working on People' issues."

Source: Breitbart

