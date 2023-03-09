This Russian Neighbor Is Building A $600M, 125-Mile Border Fence To Check Putin's Political Muscle

Sources: Benzinga (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

In response to mounting security concerns brought on by Vladimir Putin's escalating invasion of Ukraine, Finland is erecting a 200-kilometer barrier along the Russian border.

What Took Place:

"According to a statement from the Finnish Border Guard, terrain preparation work started on Tuesday with the clearing of woodland. From there, it will progress in a fashion that will allow road construction and fence installation to begin in March."

The trial project at the southern border crossing in Imatra is anticipated to be finished by the end of June, according to the Border Guard.

The fence will be three meters tall with barbed wire on top.

It is anticipated that the fence will cost $597 million.

The Nordic nation shares the longest E.U. border with Moscow, at 1,340 K.M.

Helsinki's boundaries are currently mainly protected by thin timber walls.

Finland's decision to erect the fence comes amid fears that Moscow could use mass migration to impose political pressure on Helsinki.

Since Putin declared a partial mobilization last year, the number of Russians attempting to avoid conscription to fight in Ukraine has sharply increased.

On Tuesday, Helsinki also took a step towards enlisting in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

A vote is anticipated on Wednesday after the country's parliament began debating a bill to expedite its application to join the alliance.

