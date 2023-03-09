Donald Trump Was Paid $1 Million For A Pizza Hut Commercial But He Made Company Millions Putting 'Stuffed Crust' On Map

Sources: The Things (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

All rights reserved to the original owner of the image. Photo by Gage Skidmore

"Commercial legend" doesn't immediately spring to mind or scream out when we think of Donald Trump.

He did, however, significantly contribute to Pizza Hut's success in the 1990s.

Trump had to keep the commercial a secret from Marla Maples, his then-wife, as we'll see in the next section.

The cause?

So, let's just say Marla was not happy when she learned it featured his ex-wife Ivana at the time.

Thankfully, despite their final divorce, the two are still friendly today.

In the sections that follow, we'll look more closely at how the advertisement became a great hit and how Trump significantly helped a notion that had previously failed.

We'll also look more closely at the dynamics between Donald and Ivana during the commercial as well as the production process.

For his brief advertisement with Pizza Hut, Donald Trump received a premium of $1 million.

Ivana would receive $500,000 for the advertisement.

Although it appears that the advertisement was a huge success, not everyone liked it.

Evidently, Donald Trump kept the advertisement under wraps, especially from his then-wife Marla Maples.

When Trump informed Maples of the advertisement, she became very angry.

Trump allegedly uttered the phrase "the poor kid" in the book.

"As soon as I started to tell her, she fell ill. She claimed she had to go. It changed into a falsetto nasal. She had to throw up her guts."

Despite the setback, the advertisement was a success, and despite their contentious divorce, both parties acted very professionally.

Producer Michael Campbell recalled to Yahoo that:

"He arrived for the shoot in his tux, and Ivana came with an entourage of hair, makeup, and clothing specialists".

Trump did have one minor criticism of the advertisement, which strangely enough had to do with the lighting.

I don't think the lighting is very nice on Ivana, Donald says as he turns to face me and says:

"C'mere."

Added Campbell:

"Oh, what do you mean?"

He remarked:

"Oh, look at her butt."

Campbell continued:

"I always believed it was primarily because he was affiliated with her butt that he was so negative about that. He therefore didn't want anything to look awful if it reflected poorly on him."

Despite the setback, everything turned out better than anticipated.

Given how many times the stuffed-crust concept has failed in the past, the commercial's success is all the more astounding.

According to Business Insider, it simply wouldn't sell until the advertisement ran.

The creative director Janet Lyons said:

"They tried to sell it a million times, a million different ways, and it just wouldn't sell."

In order to discover a celebrity who was acting inappropriately, Donald Trump was brought into the situation.

"To sell the concept of eating a pizza crust first and accentuating the cheese-stuffed crust, Lyons and the BBDO team came up with the idea that they needed to identify a celebrity who was acting in an inappropriate manner."

"Donald and Ivana Trump were among the individuals making the most headlines in 1995 for their clumsy actions."

The plan was successful, and stuffed crust is still a favorite food, but we can't say the same about Donald.

Source: Instagram and Yahoo News

P.S. Follow for more...

Want more local news? Then download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.