Donald Trump Was Paid $1 Million For A Pizza Hut Commercial But He Made Company Millions Putting 'Stuffed Crust' On Map

Daylight Buzz

Sources: The Things (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifjsG_0lCvgOVL00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byGage Skidmore

"Commercial legend" doesn't immediately spring to mind or scream out when we think of Donald Trump.

He did, however, significantly contribute to Pizza Hut's success in the 1990s.

Trump had to keep the commercial a secret from Marla Maples, his then-wife, as we'll see in the next section.

The cause?

So, let's just say Marla was not happy when she learned it featured his ex-wife Ivana at the time.

Thankfully, despite their final divorce, the two are still friendly today.

In the sections that follow, we'll look more closely at how the advertisement became a great hit and how Trump significantly helped a notion that had previously failed.

We'll also look more closely at the dynamics between Donald and Ivana during the commercial as well as the production process.

For his brief advertisement with Pizza Hut, Donald Trump received a premium of $1 million.

Ivana would receive $500,000 for the advertisement.

Although it appears that the advertisement was a huge success, not everyone liked it.

Evidently, Donald Trump kept the advertisement under wraps, especially from his then-wife Marla Maples.

When Trump informed Maples of the advertisement, she became very angry.

Trump allegedly uttered the phrase "the poor kid" in the book.

"As soon as I started to tell her, she fell ill. She claimed she had to go. It changed into a falsetto nasal. She had to throw up her guts."

Despite the setback, the advertisement was a success, and despite their contentious divorce, both parties acted very professionally.

Producer Michael Campbell recalled to Yahoo that:

"He arrived for the shoot in his tux, and Ivana came with an entourage of hair, makeup, and clothing specialists".

Trump did have one minor criticism of the advertisement, which strangely enough had to do with the lighting.

I don't think the lighting is very nice on Ivana, Donald says as he turns to face me and says:

"C'mere."

Added Campbell:

"Oh, what do you mean?"

He remarked:

"Oh, look at her butt."

Campbell continued:

"I always believed it was primarily because he was affiliated with her butt that he was so negative about that. He therefore didn't want anything to look awful if it reflected poorly on him."

Despite the setback, everything turned out better than anticipated.

Given how many times the stuffed-crust concept has failed in the past, the commercial's success is all the more astounding.

According to Business Insider, it simply wouldn't sell until the advertisement ran.

The creative director Janet Lyons said:

"They tried to sell it a million times, a million different ways, and it just wouldn't sell."

In order to discover a celebrity who was acting inappropriately, Donald Trump was brought into the situation.

"To sell the concept of eating a pizza crust first and accentuating the cheese-stuffed crust, Lyons and the BBDO team came up with the idea that they needed to identify a celebrity who was acting in an inappropriate manner."
"Donald and Ivana Trump were among the individuals making the most headlines in 1995 for their clumsy actions."

The plan was successful, and stuffed crust is still a favorite food, but we can't say the same about Donald.

Source: Instagram and Yahoo News

P.S. Follow for more...

Want more local news? Then download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Donald Trump# Politics# trending# politics# fast food

Comments / 250

Published by

A little buzz of news along with a little buzz of daylight.

N/A
264 followers

More from Daylight Buzz

Elon Musk Apologizes After Taunting Laid-off Twitter Employee with Disability

Sources: Market Watch and Tech Crunch(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Elon Musk has expressed regret for publicly making fun of a disabled Twitter worker who was unsure if he had been let go by the social media platform.

Read full story

Biden Admin Bans Troops From Displaying Giant Flags At Major Events

Sources: The Daily Caller(Shout out to check their amazing websites) On February 10, Department of Defense (DOD) representatives sent a message to military members informing them that prominent American flag displays at sporting events are no longer appropriate.

Read full story
412 comments
Marshfield, WI

A 'lifeline' for nearly 30M Americans is About to End

Source: ABC News (Shout out to check their amazing websites) Before her family's monthly food stamp benefits are significantly reduced, Deanna Hardy of Marshfield, Wisconsin, is stocking up on more expensive foods like beef, eggs, and salmon.

Read full story
154 comments

SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family

Sources: Radar Online and Daily Mail(Shout out to check their amazing websites) President Joe Biden's younger brother allegedly wrote a letter praising his family connections while requesting employment from the Qatari royal family.

Read full story
179 comments

This Russian Neighbor Is Building A $600M, 125-Mile Border Fence To Check Putin's Political Muscle

Sources: Benzinga(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to mounting security concerns brought on by Vladimir Putin's escalating invasion of Ukraine, Finland is erecting a 200-kilometer barrier along the Russian border.

Read full story

Elon Musk Rumored to Be Giving Twitter CEO Job to Guy in Charge of Digging Holes in the Ground

Sources: Futurism and India Today(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Platformer says that a new name may be emerging as Twitter's next CEO as the Elon Musk-owned company experiences yet another abrupt wave of employment cutbacks.

Read full story
4 comments

China’s Plan for Peace In Ukraine Just Went Up In Flames

Sources: 1945(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In response to the Chinese government's 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Moscow rejected the entire document and insisted that its demands must be satisfied before the war can be ended.

Read full story
33 comments
Stagecoach, NV

5 Dead, Including Patient, In Medical Flight Crash In Nevada

Sources: News18 and The Guardian (Shout out to check their amazing websites) The National Weather Service in Reno had issued a snowstorm warning for a broad portion of Nevada, including Lyon County, when the accident happened.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy