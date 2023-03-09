Elon Musk Rumored to Be Giving Twitter CEO Job to Guy in Charge of Digging Holes in the Ground

Sources: Futurism and India Today (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

Platformer says that a new name may be emerging as Twitter's next CEO as the Elon Musk-owned company experiences yet another abrupt wave of employment cutbacks.

When Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year and took over as CEO, he immediately fired Parag Agrawal.

But Musk recently stated in an interview that he would be leaving his post as CEO by the end of this year.

Now the question is, if Musk leaves his job as CEO of Twitter, who will succeed him?

It appears that the world's richest man, who is also an insider, already has a replacement in mind.

The Boring Company, an odder Musk-founded business that aims to eliminate "soul-destroying traffic" by boring "3-D [networks] of tunnels] beneath cities," is currently led by Davis.

Because all of that makes perfect sense, they also sell flamethrowers and recently ran out of a "special, limited edition" Burning Hair perfume.

According to a recent Platformer story, Davis was on Musk's transition team while working for Twitter last year.

According to reports:

"The billionaire instructed Davis to reduce expenditures by $500 million, but he really saved close to $1 billion."

According to the story, there is rising internal speculation that Musk may choose him to be Twitter's next CEO due to his success in reducing expenses down by any means possible.

When it comes to tech guys, Davis stands out since he is allegedly a huge Ayn Rand fan.

He's a rocket scientist by training and has made two very strange forays into the food and beverage industry: the "wackiest bar in Washington," which accepted Bitcoin, and Mr. Yogato, a yoghurt shop that encouraged customers to participate in Seinfeld trivia, use "funny accents," and dress as Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg to receive free frozen treats.

He served as SpaceX's Director of Advanced Projects prior to Musk hiring him as CEO of The Boring Company.

Almost immediately after buying Twitter last year, Musk let go more than 50% of the staff.

Several rounds of job cuts followed the abrupt layoffs, and Musk later made a commitment not to eliminate any other positions at the company.

It appears that the current CEO of Twitter isn't keeping his commitment and often fires workers. In the past few months, Musk has also fired hundreds of workers in India.

In fact, according to some accounts, Musk closed two out of the three offices he had in India to reduce expenses.

Best of luck to Davis in either situation, should Musk decide to resign.

In addition, he has the equipment necessary to burn the ship down and bury it for good if there is no chance of saving it.

