In response to the Chinese government's 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, Moscow rejected the entire document and insisted that its demands must be satisfied before the war can be ended.

Respectfully, the Kremlin's response to China's proposal shows once more that it is not interested in engaging in peace talks to end the war and that it is counting on Ukraine and NATO to recognise the legitimacy of its "annexations" of not only the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts but also of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that his nation will maintain its neutrality in the war even during face-to-face talks with the Russian president, the Kremlin's answer to the proposal was probably not what Beijing expected to hear.

The plan should be carefully examined, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, but it does not accept the terms that Russia has already designated non-negotiable that are included in the plan.

According to the Moscow Times, Peskov added:

"We paid a lot of attention to our Chinese friends' strategy."

"At the moment, we don't observe any of the prerequisites needed to resolve this conflict in its entirety."

Joseph Biden, the vice president of the United States, also voiced doubt about China's suggestions last week, telling ABC's David Muir over the weekend that the scheme mainly benefited Russia.

Nothing in the plan, the president added:

"Would indicate that there is something that would be useful to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were adopted."

The president also claimed it is "just not sensible" for China to participate in peace talks.

What Did China Propose?

China unveiled a 12-point strategy to progressively deescalate the crisis in Ukraine on Friday.

The plan, which was unveiled on the first anniversary of the beginning of the Russian invasion, urged both parties to "remain calm and exercise restraint" and to "avoid fanning the flames and escalating tensions" in order to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

The plan, which was made public by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, calls for the lifting of Western sanctions on Russia, the opening of new humanitarian corridors to assist in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens, and other steps to ensure that food may leave Ukraine's coasts on ships.

The plan does not, however, propose that the annexed territories of Ukraine be recognized as Russian and also calls for the elimination of the threat of nuclear war in Europe.

Since that Russia was not overwhelmingly favored in the plan, China has in some ways demonstrated its neutrality.

But the proposal's repeated allusions to the passing of the "Cold War mentality" serve as a stark reminder that China still strongly opposes American global influence and is probably gearing up for long-term diplomacy with Russia as it strives to overtake the United States as the world's leading superpower.

