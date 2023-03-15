EPA Proposing Limiting Chemicals In Drinking Water

Woman drinking water Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

The Environmental Protection Agency publicly stated limiting the amount of harmful "forever chemicals" in drinking water to the lowest level possible. This is said to save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer.

This plan will mark the first time the EPA has ever proposed to regulate a toxic group of compounds that are not only widespread but dangerous as well.

PFAS, or per and polyfluorinated substances, are not able to degrade in the environment and have now been linked to a large range of health issues such as low birthweight babies and kidney cancer.

"The science is clear that long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to significant health risks," said Radhika Fox, assistant EPA administrator for water.

Fox also said that the proposal would be a massive "transformational change" for improving the safety of drinking water in the United States.

These chemicals have been used all over America since the 1940s in various consumer products and industry. You'll find these chemicals in baic household items you have such as your nonstick pans, how your food is being packaged, amongst many other things, etc.

The Association of State Drinking Water Administrators has stated that the proposal is "a step in the right direction," but gaining compliance will be difficult due to financial reasons.

Environmental and health advocates have called for federal regulation of PFAS chemicals for many years, and over the last decade, the EPA has consistently strengthened its voluntary health thresholds for the chemicals but hasn't imposed mandatory limits on water providers until now.