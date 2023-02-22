Biden States U.S Will Continue To Back Ukraine

Ukraine Flag Photo by Photo by Mathias Reding

President Joe Biden recently went on a trip to Ukraine despite the wishes of the secret service and the Pentagon.

It is assumed that this surprise visit is a sign of the U.S continuing to support Ukraine, and in a White House press statement that was issued on Monday, Biden said his goal was to “reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak, and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s presumptuous of me to say this, but I thought it was important that the President of the United States be here the day that the attack began,” Biden said during a meeting with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace, “because as the president remembers, I was warning the world that Putin was going to attack.”

Biden also added: “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war.”

Furthermore, Biden announced that he would be giving Ukraine half of a billion dollars of additional assistance, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

Congress appropriated over $112 billion in military and economic support within a single year, and there have been no signs of an end to this conflict. Polls are starting to show that there is a startling amount of Americans that are feeling like the United States is giving Ukraine far too much.

