"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa Monica

A large "Santa Monica is Not Safe" banner that was first noticed back in December has just made its return returned on January 15th to the Third Street Promenade, which is a popular shopping area in downtown Santa Monica.

A group of 400 property and business owners —the Santa Monica Coalition—financed the display.

The coalition wants to place the same signs on another 24 apartment buildings around the city, stating: "Santa Monica is not safe—Crime, Depravity, Outdoor Mental Asylum."

Santa Monica is a beautiful beach city in Los Angeles County. It's known for its tourism, high-end shopping, incredible restaurants, and world-renowned pier that features a roller coaster, games, and a Ferris wheel. However, there are numerous residents and business owners that are currently sounding the alarm on the increase in crime and homelessness.

"Restaurants, which are the main anchor tenants of Santa Monica—they're having to let their employees go because 90 percent of residents in Santa Monica will not come to the Promenade anymore. They're afraid, and they feel the promenade garages are full of feces, urine, people camped out doing drugs, syringes—so they're going to other cities," said resident John Alle with the Santa Monica Coalition.

Additionally, Alle said it's incredibly expensive for businesses to even stay open in the city due to employees being afraid to park in parking garages because of homeless people, feces, etc.

The coalition is pointing towards the homelessness as the primary problem as they're deterring tourists and causing hundreds of businesses to suffer.

The Santa Monica Police Department has doubled its presence within the downtown area; however, the coalition wants even more patrols to start addressing the criminal activity that is growing more and more out of control.