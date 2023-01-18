Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex

Apartments Photo by Photo by George Becker: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photography-of-orange-and-gray-building-129494/

Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.

Additionally, this complex will have a 53,000-square-foot grocery store which will be another Vons but upgraded on the ground level, and 33,000 square feet of retail space consisting of a commercial gym and a restaurant with outdoor seating.

Developer Related California will also be replacing the massive Vons parking lot on the property with an underground garage that will have 354 parking spaces.

The project is supposed to break ground in early 2023 and be completed in early 2026. I live a block away from Vons personally - and one of the cashiers mentioned they're closing down early February.

Shelves are currently getting emptied out, and there are numerous items being discounted, with discounts ranging from 10-90%.

There are hundreds of people already complaining about this project due to the massive congestion and traffic on Lincoln.

While it's unclear whether or not this 8-story building will be problematic, numerous individuals are saddened by the fact that the city keeps allowing tall buildings to go up in the city of Santa Monica due to the obstruction of the ocean views, scenery and coastline.

For all of those that live in Santa Monica or commute to this area, be ready for the intensive traffic that will be taking place in the area due to the new building.