California Extends Inflation Relief Issuing 460K+ More In Stimulus

Stimulus Photo by Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/100-us-dollar-banknotes-3483

California has decided to extend its inflation relief program in order to send out the remaining Middle-Class Tax Refunds.

The inflation relief payments were announced in the summer of 2022 and started going out in October, but they will continue being sent out through the end of February.

Initially, the FTB, which is the state agency that is in charge of disbursing the funds, released a schedule showing the final phase wrapping up on Saturday, Jan. 14; however, people who had address changes since they filed their 2020 taxes might have their debit cards sent out between Jan. 30 and Feb. 14.

Individuals who were expecting to receive a direct deposit should check their bank accounts because the FTB is issuing another large round of Middle-Class Tax Refund payments for those whose information needed additional review time.

"Some folks qualified for a direct deposit payment but were not part of the initial wave, which was wrapped up by Nov. 14 last year. The bulk of all direct deposits was issued by then. However, some payments required additional review and were, or will be, issued later. We anticipate that an additional 460,000 MCTR direct deposit payments will be issued by the end of this week," an FTB spokesperson told Nexstar.

Essentially, this extension might give hope to people who haven't received their payment yet.

If you haven't received your payment, you need to confirm you qualify for the Middle-Class Tax Refund.

Then verify your spot on the updated schedule, which will help determine if your payment is late or still scheduled to come.

If you think you should have received your payment but haven't, the FTB says to contact customer service at 1-800-542-9332 and an agent will help you confirm if you qualify and explain what payment you'll receive and when.

The agency has stated that they are committed to ensuring everyone who qualifies for an MCTR payment receives one.