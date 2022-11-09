New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles: November Edition

Photo by Martin Péchy: https://www.pexels.com/photo/letters-hanging-on-string-2763964/

It is not easy to keep track of all the new restaurants and coffee shops that are constantly opening up in Los Angeles, which is why we're giving you a few of the most elite places to check out. Go out and try them, then come back and let us know what you think.

Kaviar: 449 S HEWITT ST, LOS ANGELES

Kaviar is a dark, moody, and the perfect date night spot in the Arts District, with a few samurai costumes that are inexplicably on display. The Japanese restaurant has one other location in Pasadena, and it focuses on the finer things in life, for example, very expensive but delicious caviar. The perfect place to go to when you want to impress your date or treat yourself.

Little Miss Cafe: 5671 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Little Miss Cafe is a daytime spot with a bright orange exterior might hurt your eyes at some point. You'll find tea, coffee, and various breakfast items like egg sandwiches with tomato jam, bagels with lox, and creamy polenta with soy chorizo. You'll also find plenty of lunch options here as well. A great place to come to if you're looking for something casual and to catch up on some reading.

Be Bright Coffee: 7311 MELROSE AVE, LOS ANGELES

Be Bright is an aesthetic coffee company that's expanded into a brick-and-mortar space in Fairfax. Its simple and offers unique beverage options like their vivid cream latte with iced brown sugar foam or the seasonal black sesame crunchy butter mocha - which is amazing. You'll also find various food items, such as grilled cheese sandwiches and fresh pastries.

Strings Ramen: 225 S BEVERLY DR, BEVERLY HILLS

Located off Rodeo Dr. in Beverly Hills, this spot is a Chicago-based chain that joins LA's long list of ramen options. It also has a reputation, as it's one of the top ramen shops in Chicago, and has an infamous "Monster Hell Ramen Challenge," in which if you eat a bowl of very spicy ramen in under 20 minutes, you get a $50 gift card and t-shirt. The perfect place for a rainy night.