You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles

Photo by Roberto Nickson

It's hard to keep track of all the new restaurants that open up in Los Angeles, which is why we're giving you this list instead. These are a few hot and must-try spots that have the most potential. Go out and try them, then come back and let us know what you think.

Paloma: 600 S VENICE BLVD, VENICE

Located in Venice beach just off Abbot Kinney, Paloma has beautiful decor and gives off a general tropical aesthetic. You'd think you're going to a Mexican spot. However, it's actually a blend of Italian and French. Come here to enjoy the ocean breeze on the spacious outdoor patio with plates of impeccable-looking pasta, cocktails that will make you feel like you're on a vacation, and more.

Millet Crepe: 33E 2ND ST, LOS ANGELES

Do you like crepes? What about creme brulee? Well Millet Crepe combines the two. The popular Sawtelle shop now has a second location in Little Tokyo, where you'll find a soft crepe cone filled with custard and torched sugar topping. While slightly messy to eat, it's 110% worth it.

Donna Jean: 4720 WOODMAN AVE, SHERMAN OAKS

This is a San Diego vegan spot, and it's making its way to a Los Angeles location in Sherman Oaks. You'll find lasagna with spiced tempeh and tomato beurre blanc, sweet potato gnocchi with black kale and pomegranate molasses, and pizzas that are made with 72-hour fermented whole wheat dough. The tiramisu - while vegan, is also something that will certainly curb that sweet tooth and have you coming back for more.