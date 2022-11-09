Trump Preparing His 2024 Presidential Campaign

Photo by Element5 Digital

Former US president Donald Trump has cast his vote as the midterm elections are currently underway. He was just seen in Florida with his wife, Melania Trump. He stopped to speak to reporters, saying he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch."

"You have to make up your mind; you have to go out and vote. This is going to be a very important election, and hopefully, the right thing will happen," said Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump also just announced yesterday that he'll be making a “big announcement” on November 15th at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he's expected to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at a Save America rally in Vandalia, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections.

Trump is eager to jump start his third campaign for president, and preparations for a campaign infrastructure and staffing conversations have been ramping up significantly within the last few weeks. An early list of potential top aides has already leaked out as well.

Trump leaned heavily into themes from his initial successful 2016 presidential run like illegal immigration and crime. He also claimed Democrats have allowed undocumented immigrants to enter the country and commit violent crimes, exactly like he did six years ago, in his first run for public office.

Republican officials as well as some other people in Trump’s orbit have been urging him for months to wait to announce that he's running until after the midterms end, in part to avoid turning the election into a referendum on him.