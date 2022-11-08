Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite Conflicts

Photo by Brett Sayles

Former US president Donald Trump has cast his vote as the midterm elections are underway. He was just seen in Palm Beach, Florida, with his wife, Melania Trump. He stopped to speak to the reporters, saying that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch."

"You have to make up your mind; you have to go out and vote. This is going to be a very important election, and hopefully, the right thing will happen," said Donald Trump.

Additionally, Former President Donald Trump confirmed that he voted for Governor Ron DeSantis.

"I think we're gonna have a great night. I think it's gonna be great for the country. It's an honor to be here. They've done a fantastic job, but I think we're gonna have a very big night, and it's gonna be very exciting," Trump told reporters gathered outside the polling place.

Trump's potential 2024 run caused a minor conflict between him and DeSantis due to him being seen as the most credible potential challenger to Trump.

Trump fired a few words against DeSantis last Saturday night, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally that was held in Pennsylvania.

Several pro-Trump conservatives turned on the former president due to all of the criticism, saying DeSantis is the most successful and popular Republican in the country.

Rod Dreher, a senior editor at The American Conservative, called Trump an idiot, saying "DeSantis is a far more effective leader of the Right than Trump was, if that is, you expect a leader to get a lot done, rather than just talking about it and owning the libs."