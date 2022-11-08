California Midterm Election 2022 Voter Guide

Photo by Element5 Digital

Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor, and there are many propositions on the California ballot this year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (Republican) and Christy Smith (Democrat) are running for California's 27th Congressional District. Rep. Katie Porter (Democrat) and Scott Baugh (Republican) are running for California's 47th Congressional District.

Rep. Michelle Steel (Republican) and Jay Chen (Democrat) are running for California's 45th Congressional District.

Rep. David Valadao (Republican) and Rudy Salas (Democrat) are running for California's 22nd Congressional District.

Ken Calvert (Republican) and Will Rollins (Democrat) are running for California's 41st Congressional District.

Katie Porter (Democrat) and Scott Baugh (Republican) are running for California's 47th Congressional District.

Mike Levin (Democrat) and Brian Maryott are running for California's 49th Congressional District.

There are seven propositions on the California ballot this year. They range from a woman's right to have an abortion, gambling, education and healthcare.

Prop. 1: The ability to preserve reproductive health care as a constitutional right in California. If this is passed, the measure would explicitly prohibit interference with a woman's choice on reproductive health and guarantee the right to abortion as well as contraception within the state.

Prop. 26: Allows for in-person roulette, dice games, sports wagering on tribal lands. If passed, this will outlaw marketing of sports betting to people 21 and under.

Prop. 27: Allows for online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. If passed, Californians 21+ will be able to make sports bets online and/or on their mobile apps.

Prop. 28: Will provide additional funding for arts and music education in all K-12 public and charter schools.

Prop. 29: This will require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant, with at minimum six months of experience, to be on-site during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics.

Prop. 30: This will provide funding for programs in order to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing taxes on incomes of over $2 million.

Prop. 31: A referendum on a 2020 law that would prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products. If this is passed, in-person stores and vending machines will be prohibited from selling flavored tobacco products.

You can vote in person at a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8; polls will be open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. You can find your nearest poll center by going on this website sos.ca.gov, and if you're not registered to vote in California, you can register here: registertovote.ca.gov.