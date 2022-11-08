Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before Voting

Photo by Element5 Digital

As you all know, Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor. Currently, it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Rep. Karen Bass is a favorite of the party's progressive wing. She could become the first woman to hold the city's top job. On top of that, she'd be the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and multiple other top democratic leaders.

Meanwhile, Caruso is the developer behind The Grove, Palisades Village, The Americana, as well as other shopping centers. He has a tough-on-crime approach and says he is not a career politician. He's made it his mission to appear as the candidate for change, stating that the City Hall scandal was due to a failure of leadership.

Caruso was also endorsed by well-known celebrities like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, and the LAPD Union.

Bass has said she would declare homelessness a local state of emergency on day one. She also is planning on housing 15,000 people by the end of her first year, as well as build more temporary, affordable, and permanent housing.

On the other hand, Caruso also has said he would declare a local state of emergency on day one and utilize assistance from the state and federal government to help end homelessness in LA. His plans consist of building 30,000 interim housing units in his first 300 days.

Bass' take on crime primarily focuses on crime prevention and building safer communities. She wants to launch the Office of Community Safety to help create stronger communities and build relationships between the public and private sectors, which she says will help prevent crime.

Caruso has focused his campaign on the city's crime rate and outlined his plans to reduce crime, gun violence and make communities safer.

Caruso has stated that he is the only candidate with real solutions. He's spent tens of millions of dollars on attack ads. He's been a long-time Republican but switched his registered party to Democrat right before entering the mayoral race.

The winner will be replacing outgoing two-term Democratic mayor Eric Garcetti.