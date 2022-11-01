Biden Preparing Reelection Bid

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Breaking News: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been meeting since September with their senior advisers at the White House residence in order to prepare a potential 2024 reelection campaign.

The meeting have been making plans to respond on President Biden's behalf to former president Donald Trump or any other potential presidential contenders who plan to announce campaigns within the coming months.

Additionally, the national party has been drafting plans to reengage with grass-roots supporters from the 2020 campaign that aren't involved in the Democratic midterm effort.

Biden will be turning 86 before the end of his second term, and he has not yet made a final decision on another presidential campaign, according to his advisers. However, he has indicated that he intends to run again.

He has also said that he will be much more eager to run if Trump gets into the race, which Trump has repeatedly said he will be running.

The top White House advisers Anita Dunn, Mike Donilon, and also Jen O'Malley Dillon, who played senior roles in Biden's 2020 campaign, have been heavily involved in the planning discussions with Biden.

Biden has been facing many questions about his age and calls within the Democratic Party for a new generation of leadership.

Additionally, Biden, as well as other Democrats, are viewing Trump as an existential threat to the country, and Biden and his group of allies believe he is much better positioned to defeat the former president.

As of right now, the strategy of Biden's inner circle is to prepare as much as they possibly can for a reelection run.