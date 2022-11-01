Majority of Americans Supporting New Stimulus Checks

Photo by Pixabay

According to a poll that was conducted for Newsweek, the majority of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation.

The survey found that 63% of respondents said they agree about stimulus checks being distributed, and 42% said they "strongly agree." When asked if the federal government should issue new stimulus checks to tackle inflation, they stated that it would be a massive help.

Additionally, 18% of respondents disagreed, and 15% said they didn't care either way. And finally, 3% said they didn't have a response to the question.

Inflation and economic concerns have been huge issues for Americans, especially as they begin voting in midterm elections, where Democrats control of Congress is at stake.

In September, inflation reached a higher-than-expected rate of 8.2 percent, and Republicans are putting all of the blame on President Joe Biden as well as congressional Democrats for the insane prices that American households across the country are struggling with right now.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said back in August that the Fed's hikes would bring a lot of pain to many households as well as businesses, but he also said: "a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

There are some states that have been sending out direct payments to help their residents; however, economists are arguing that stimulus checks are just making inflation worse instead of better.

"In this economic environment, stimulus checks cause inflation; they do not reduce it. This is because America has 10 million job openings that need to be filled. This drives up the cost of labor as employers compete for workers. It makes goods more expensive because firms are producing less than they prefer. It makes services more expensive because service-providing organizations, such as restaurants, hotels, and airline companies, cannot provide all the services that consumers demand," said Diana Furchtgott-Roth, a scholar at The Heritage Foundation and former chief economist for the Department of Labor, told Newsweek.