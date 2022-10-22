You Might Be Eligible For Inflation Relief: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo by Pixabay

Millions of Californians have already received their Middle-Class Tax Refund by direct deposit. Californians are expected to receive up to $1,050 to help address the rising cost of living.

Numerous payments were sent out earlier this month, and the process will continue up until January 2023, so by then, all eligible residents should receive theirs.

However, there are still many more individuals that are still waiting for the check to arrive.

The “inflation relief” payments range in size from $200 to $1,050, and the 23 million taxpayers who qualified to receive them will get the payment by either direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed their taxes in 2020.

With inflation continuing to rise, and on top of that, rent, food prices, and utility bills skyrocketing, many families could use the extra cash.

Inflation is stressing people’s wallets out to the max, so if you’re struggling and didn’t file a tax return this year, you need to check your mail because last week, the IRS sent out letters to around 9 million households who are still eligible for several tax benefits, including another round of stimulus payments, that are worth as much as $1,400 for an individual and $2,800 for couples.

Additionally, if you didn’t get the full amount of the pandemic-related Economic Impact Payment, which was under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, you might be able to claim the 2021 credit. However, you need to submit a 2021 tax return — even if you don’t typically file taxes.